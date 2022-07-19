ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Remember Cali Gov’s Montana Trip? Check Out His Defense of Bad Florida Ad

By Aaron Flint
97.1 KISS FM
97.1 KISS FM
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Whenever you hear people talk about which states got it right, they always talk about California. You know, they locked their state down. They shut down schools. They shut down churches, but they kept Planned Parenthood and strip clubs open. Wait a minute...NOBODY talks about California getting it right. We talk...

971kissfm.com

Comments / 2

Related
FOX40

Governor Newsom signs new measures to help protect Californians from gun violence

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — According to a news release from the Governor’s Press Office, on Thursday Governor Gavin Newsom has signed additional legislation to protect Californians from gun violence. The measures include improving school campus safety, restricting gun possession for people who have been convicted of child or elder abuse, and regulating the sale of […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Why Gavin Newsom won't stop talking about Florida

Last weekend, NASCAR driver Bobby East was stabbed to death while standing outside a gas station in Orange County, California . The fatal incident put another spotlight on the recall effort against Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon, who has joined a long list of progressive district attorneys who have implemented equity policies in recent years. San Francisco DA Chesa Boudin was successfully recalled last month, and several members of his office have been dismissed by new DA Brooke Jenkins.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
californiaexaminer.net

If Oil Drilling Ends in California, What Happens to Oil Country?

California is considering phasing out oil drilling in the state by 2045 to minimize carbon emissions that contribute to global warming. Unlike, for example, West Virginia or Oklahoma, our economy is not largely reliant on fossil fuels. However, for at least one part of California, ceasing oil extraction would be a huge problem.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Montana State
Local
California Government
State
Florida State
Local
Montana Government
Local
Florida Government
GV Wire

Valley’s ‘Amusement Park’ Bullet Train Given a Reprieve

In 2019, just weeks after being inaugurated as California’s governor, Gavin Newsom issued what many took as a death knell for the state’s troubled bullet train project. “But let’s be real,” Newsom told legislators in his first State of the State address. “The current project, as planned, would cost too much and respectfully take too long. There’s been too little oversight and not enough transparency.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KCRA.com

Fact-checking Proposition 26: Experts weigh in on California's in-person sports betting measure

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Months ahead of the 2022 Midterm Elections, two competing ballot initiatives regarding sports betting have already garnered a lot of attention. One of the measures is Proposition 26, which would allow for in-person sports betting exclusively at tribal casinos and California's four-horse racetracks. The coalition in support of Prop 26 says it would generate tens of millions of dollars for schools, wildfire prevention, and other state priorities, whereas, the coalition against the proposition says it would result in lost jobs and money for the local economy.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Gavin Newsom
KTLA

California’s worst counties for commuters; No, L.A. isn’t No. 1

Commuting easily ranks as one of the least enjoyable parts of a person’s day. Commuters encounter more physical health problems, and low-income commuters are less likely to gain financial stability—among a host of other negative impacts. And yet, America’s commutes keep getting longer as people move farther away from the office, according to census data.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

Truckers Are Protesting in California: Here’s Why

California truckers are protesting a labor law known as Assembly Bill 5 that sets stricter standards for classifying workers as independent contractors. As a result, for the third day in a row, the truckers shut down one of the busiest seaports in the country. On Wednesday, regular operations came to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Olympics#Planned Parenthood#Politics State#Politics Governor#The Sacramento Bee
97.1 KISS FM

Spreading a Loved One’s Ashes in Montana? Here Are the Rules

Everything seems to be getting more expensive, including death. Life's final expense can vary state-to-state, but according to Bankrate.com the average cost for a funeral and burial service in the United States is around $7,640. If you want to include a vault in a cemetery, prices can climb up to $9,000. You can have a loved one's remains cremated for under $500.
MONTANA STATE
MIX 106

Idaho Has Crazy Neighbors: Weird Laws in California & Utah

If you believed it when DD's said America runs on Duncan, you were probably talking during Civics class in high school. No judgement here, we were, too, and donuts are life in these parts. All the same, it's probably time you got with the program on how a few things work in the land of the fried pastry.
The Associated Press

Bloom Energy Celebrates Grand Opening of Fremont Multi-Gigawatt Factory, Adding Hundreds of New Clean Energy Jobs

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) today announced the grand opening of its multi-gigawatt Fremont, California manufacturing plant. The newly operational, state-of-the-art 164,000 square foot facility, representing a $200 million investment, follows recent expansion of the company’s global headquarters in San Jose as well as the opening of a new research and technical center and a global hydrogen development facility in Fremont. Bloom’s expanded footprint, now more than 524,000 square feet, is expected to create more than 400 clean energy jobs by year-end, bringing Bloom’s California headcount to nearly 2,000. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720006042/en/ Elected officials join Bloom Energy CEO KR Sridhar and Governor Gavin Newsom at the opening of the Bloom Energy Fremont Manufacturing Plant. (From left to right: Alameda County Supervisor David Haubert, Fremont Mayor Lily Mei, Governor Gavin Newsom, Bloom Energy Founder, Chairman, and CEO KR Sridhar, State Senator Nancy Skinner, and State Senator Bob Wieckowski.) (Photo: Business Wire)
FREMONT, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
cowboystatedaily.com

California’s New Gun Law Could Hurt Wyoming Gunmakers, Sellers

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A new California law designed to allow lawsuits against the entire firearms industry when its products are misused could affect gunmakers in Wyoming, according to a Second Amendment expert. California Gov. Gavin Newsom on July 12 signed into law Assembly Bill...
CALIFORNIA STATE
97.1 KISS FM

So Many Moving to Montana, But Do They Share Our Values?

We were sharing a lot of interesting numbers on a host of different topics Tuesday morning on the radio. First, we talked California Governor Gavin Newsom, and how all of these folks from states like California are trying to hide out in the freedom loving red states like Montana after they create the mess in their own states.
MONTANA STATE
97.1 KISS FM

97.1 KISS FM

Billings, MT
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
311K+
Views
ABOUT

97.1 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://971kissfm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy