After a convincing first round victory over Marquette, the Tar Heels appeared to be on their way to another such win as they held a 25-point lead over top-seeded Baylor. However, things began to unravel after Brady Manek was handed a flagrant 2 and ejected from the game. Eventually, Caleb Love fouled out and Carolina turned to an inexperienced bench as it tried to hold off the Baylor comeback. Puff Johnson and Justin McKoy performed admirably after being thrown into the fire, but it was a freshman that arguably saved the day: Dontrez Styles.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO