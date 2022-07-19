ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Limited tickets remain for 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill

By WHAM
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePittsford, N.Y. — Tickets have already sold out for the final three rounds of the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club. The event is coming to the Rochester area May...

13 WHAM

A new way to golf in Rochester

At Big Oak driving range they’ve changed the way you might think about a bucket of balls. ’This is top notch,' smiled John Parrotta. Big Oak has recently installed eight covered indoor bays fitted with TopTracer technology. The same technology you see when you watch golf on TV. Teaching...
ROCHESTER, NY
New owner, new look at Ontario Golf Club in Wayne County

There’s no better time to hit the links in Wayne County, especially when a long-time course there undergoes a major facelift. Golfers have been teeing up at the 170-acre Ontario Golf Club in Wayne County since 1928. The tradition of the links continues with a new owner who is investing a lot of time and money to make it one of the best courses around.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
Main Deck brings contemporary farm-to-table fare to Keuka Lake

New restaurant brings three food & beverage experiences to Penn Yan, with Main Deck Restaurant, Tunnel Bar Cocktail Lounge, and Scuttlebutts Casual Quick Service. PENN YAN — Main Deck, a new waterfront eatery located in Penn Yan, opened its doors on Wednesday, July 20. The former Top of the Lake location was redeveloped, following a purchase in late 2021 by Penn Yan native Tim Stuart. After several months of redesign and renovation, the Main Deck concept has been brought to life with three unique dining concepts — a restaurant, a patio lounge and bar, and take-away window service; with Stuart’s vision executed by a highly curated team of experienced professionals led by General Manager Brad Burritt and Executive Chef Jason Lambert.
PENN YAN, NY
Geneva Pizzeria Getting New Location & Name

One Geneva pizza shop is getting a new home. According to the Finger Lakes Times, Ciccino’s Pizzeria will be moving from its Exchange Street location to the former Rite Aid on Castle Street. Possibly being completed as early as September, the restaurant will take up half of the former pharmacy.
GENEVA, NY
Popular Buffalo Pizza Place Teases a Second Location in WNY

We’re a proud bunch here in Western New York. Don’t make fun of our Buffalo Bills or Sabres or the “lack” of things to do here. Food is another thing outsiders shouldn’t knock about Buffalo. We love the local restaurants that make up our region and the classic Buffalo dishes the specialize in; chicken wings, beef on weck and Buffalo-style pizza.
BUFFALO, NY
ReAwaken America tour to stop at Batavia church

Genesee County, N.Y. — The controversial ReAwaken America tour will make a stop in our area after all. Days after the owner of the Main Street Armory canceled the tour's appearance next month, a Batavia church has agreed to host it. Cornerstone Church will host the speakers on Aug....
BATAVIA, NY
Consumer Alert: The numbers don’t lie, Data leads to questions about gas tax savings in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — In our consumer alert, we're crunching the numbers. The question we’re investigating is as follows: Are Rochester consumers still getting the full gas tax savings? After delving into the numbers, that's the very question I'm taking to state and county leaders, leaders who promised us they would monitor prices to make sure retailers and middlemen didn't keep the savings promised to us.
ROCHESTER, NY
A Kenmore Couple Leads New York State Troopers On Chase In Stolen Car

A Western New York couple has been arrested after leading New York State Police Troopers on a chase in a stolen vehicle. On July 18, 2022, New York State Police in Geneseo arrested the couple from Kenmore. John E. Slomka, age 38, and 33-year-old Tina M. Bredt fled from Troopers who had tried to pull them over for a traffic stop on I-390, in Livingston County. Slomka was driving a Dodge Caravan that had a stolen license plate.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
200,000 lb. Nuclear Submarine Condenser Makes Its Way Through the Finger Lakes

You may have noticed a rather large object traveling along the roadways of the Finger Lakes the last few days. A flatbed truck has been hauling a 200,000-pound condenser for a nuclear submarine from Batavia, where it was manufactured by Graham Corporation, to Albany. The condenser made its slow journey through the town of Phelps Thursday afternoon. After it reaches Albany, the condenser will travel the Hudson River down to New York Harbor, where it will be placed on a barge and transported to the Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Connecticut.
PHELPS, NY
Batavia urgent care center closing, will reopen at new site in 2023

Batavia, N.Y. — An urgent care center in Genesee County is closing, with plans to open at a new location next year. Rochester Regional Health's Batavia Urgent Care at the Jerome Medical Center will close Aug. 1. The center will move to a new facility at the Batavia Medical...
BATAVIA, NY
Consumer Alert: So where did the gas tax savings go? The data may have the answers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Did you fill up today? The price of gas is coming down in Rochester, albeit very slowly. The average price of a gallon of unleaded in Rochester on Wednesday was $4.75. The average price nationally is 29 cents lower. Up until June 1st, the launch of New York’s gas tax holiday, that was normal. The price of regular unleaded in Rochester was always 10 cents to 30 cents higher than the national average price. But that was not the case immediately after the gas tax holiday began.
ROCHESTER, NY
Cannabis bakery to offer marijuana brownies and cupcakes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A restaurant in Basom called "BiscuitLife" closed for the season last November and did not reopen in April as initially planned due to inflated costs. Now it's looking forward to finally reopening with a new, limited menu. Starting this Friday the "Cannabis Bakery" will only offer marijuana-infused brownies and cupcakes at its drive thru.
BASOM, NY
Physician Joins Farmington Family Medicine

Dr. Morgan Paul recently joined UR Medicine Thompson Health and is seeing patients of Farmington Family Medicine, an affiliate of F.F. Thompson Hospital located at 5505 Route 96 in Farmington. Certified by the American Board of Family Medicine, Paul received his medical degree from the University of Toledo College of...
FARMINGTON, NY
Photos: Large load navigating the Village of Le Roy

A load that was so large, that when it came through the Village of Le Roy today Department of Transportation crews had to lift the traffic lights from the intersection of Lake Street and Main Street. Photos by Mary Margaret Ripley.
LE ROY, NY
Lockport motorcycle collision leaves one dead

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A Wednesday motorcycle collision has left one 73-year-old man dead in the town of Royalton, according to the New York State Police. The victim, Frank O. Butcher, of Lockport, NY was traveling eastbound on Akron Road when he struck a deer that entered the roadway. Butcher...
LOCKPORT, NY
Massachusetts man, 21, charged with killing veteran Rochester Police officer

Rochester, N.Y. — A 21-year-old man with an extensive criminal history is accused of opening fire on two Rochester Police officers Thursday night. Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz and Officer Sino Seng were conducting surveillance on Bauman Street near Laser Street as part of a murder investigation. Other police - in both marked and unmarked vehicles - were in the area, as well.
ROCHESTER, NY

