Ribbon Cutting and Open House. The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce an open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony for County National Bank and the Jackson Community Foundation at the Fields Building in downtown Jackson. This will be hosted on Thursday, July 21st from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm, located on the second floor at 100 S. Jackson St., Jackson. The ribbon will be cut at approximately 11:30 am. County National Bank has moved the Jackson Commercial Lending Team to the Fields Building. After CNB’s unprecedented growth in the last few years, the commercial team outgrew the space available at the loan production office on Cortland Street. CNB is excited to welcome the public to see the newly renovated space on the second floor of the Fields Building, which is shared with the Jackson Community Foundation.

1 DAY AGO