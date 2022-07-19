ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing Cat Caught After Weeks On The Run At Boston Airport

By Scripps National Desk
 3 days ago
A pet cat was caught after weeks on the run at a Boston airport.

According to the Associated Press, Rowdy the cat’s owners, Patty Sahli and her husband, Rich, were returning to the U.S. after having spent 15 years in Germany with the Army.

When their Lufthansa flight landed on June 24, the 4-year-old cat escaped, and the chase was on.

Those involved in the search included the Animal Rescue League of Boston, Lufthansa personnel, and even airport construction workers, the news outlet reported.

According to the airport, Rowdy was captured with a trap July 13.

The airport said Rowdy was happy and healthy.

NBC Boston reported that the Animal Rescue League of Boston reunited the cat with her owners July 16.

