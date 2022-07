FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Florida’s primary elections are just a few weeks away, and Flagler County is looking for workers to manage polling places. The county’s supervisor of elections office needs about 30 poll workers to handle early voting and election day precincts. Supervisor of Elections Kaiti Lenhart said some longtime poll workers will be out of town in August and they are looking for people to fill those spaces.

