The Volusia County Council created the framework on Tuesday for a citizens committee that will be tasked with reviewing the county’s environmental standards. The impetus for creating the Environment and Natural Resources Advisory Committee, or ENRAC, came from recent council discussions about growth management, land development and the permitting process. The discussion covered a wide range of topics from urban sprawl, wetland protection, low impact development and green infrastructure to zoning and land use, tree protection, environmental corridors and resource management areas.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO