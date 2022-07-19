ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Another paving project will close an Ithaca road for two weeks

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Paving will close another road for two weeks in...

Tompkins County considers building new government center

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County’s staff is running out of space. Officials are considering building a new government center of at least 43,000 square feet. Cindy Kaufman with HOLT Architects says growth is being factored into the design. She says building it too big can be problematic...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
Fire badly damages vacant house on Ithaca’s west end

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A vacant house on Ithaca’s west end is badly damaged after a fire last evening. Firefighters arrived around 6:20 to a duplex on West Buffalo Street in flames. It took over three hours to contain the fire, which did not affect neighboring homes. The fire was eventually contained.
ITHACA, NY
Lansing’s Route 34B bridge to re-open

LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Route 34B bridge in Lansing reopens today. After a couple years of its closure, Town Supervisor Ed LaVigne says drivers will see a difference. A grand re-opening of the Route 34B bridge is happening today at 11 o’clock. FULL INTERVIEW: Lansing Town Supervisor...
LANSING, NY
Mayor: Solution to Cortland’s trash pick-up is close

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Cortland Common Council continues to talk about the future of trash pick-up. Mayor Scott Steve says they’re getting closer to a solution. Mayor Steve is confident it will be replaced. The blue bags are part of a contract with Bert Adams Disposal, which...
CORTLAND, NY
Ramp closure on I-99 in Painted Post starts next week

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – Drivers going through Painted Post should be ready to slow down for roadwork on the highway next week. The New York State Department of Transportation announced that the ramp for Exit 13B, connecting I-99 to Denison Parkway West (SR352) will be closed starting July 25. Crews will be repairing a culvert, and the project is expected to end by the end of next week.
PAINTED POST, NY
Road repaving underway in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Workers on Pennsylvania Avenue in Elmira began repaving the road after it underwent construction over the past couple of days. “Now we won’t have pavement markings in place yet so it’ll be all black,” said Andy Avery, Chemung County Department of Public Works Commissioner. “so people need to pay attention and […]
Bridge over Lansing’s Salmon Creek reopens Thursday morning after full rebuild

The Route 34B bridge over Salmon Creek in the Town of Lansing has reopened after a complete demolition and rebuild project that began when the bridge closed in November 2020. New York State Department of Transportation held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday morning, and a Lansing Fire Department vehicle was the first across the new bridge.
LANSING, NY
Redistricting efforts in Tompkins County hits snag

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Redistricting in Tompkins County has hit a roadblock. The commission has recommended a 16-body legislature. Shawna Black is chairwoman of the Tompkins County Legislature, and she tells WHCU not everyone’s on board. Black is hopeful there will be a solution before the end of...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#University Avenue
Green career expo in Tompkins County

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A day to learn about future careers in Tompkins County. Tompkins Workforce New York and TST Boces will host a green career expo next week. All are invited to attend the free event to learn about training, certifications, and career and grant opportunities. Employment counseling services will be offered and local businesses will be in attendance. Officials say New York will be one of the largest producers of green energy and could likely lead the nation in employment in the green economic sector in the coming years.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
Man indicted for stealing railroad equipment

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Court has released the indictment of a man alleged to have stolen railroad equipment back in May. According to the indictment, Stephen Campbell was indicted on the charge of grand larceny in the fourth degree. It’s alleged that on or about May...
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
Several hundred without power in Dewitt, East Syracuse Friday morning

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Update: Power has since been restored, according to National Grid. ___________________________________________________________________________________. National Grid has reported widespread power outages stretching from parts of Syracuse into Dewitt and East Syracuse early Friday morning. It is unclear at this time what caused the outage, but estimated restoration time is...
SYRACUSE, NY
Fighting to Regain Altitude: ITH Director Facing Challenges

Roxan Noble has faced her fair share of challenges since she was appointed director of the Ithaca Tompkins County International Airport in November 2021. First were the challenges COVID has posed to the aviation industry, and now there’s the more recent announcement from American Airlines that it plans to discontinue service to the airport.
ITHACA, NY
Tompkins County aims to double its food production

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County hopes to cut food insecurity rates in half. Legislators approved a plan that aims to double local food production. Cornell Professor Dr. Rachel Bezner Kerr says the plan addresses equity issues. But, Legislator Deborah Dawson questions its affordability. Dawson says the cost of...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
IPD: No injuries in Hotel Ithaca shooting

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A shooting last night in the parking lot of Hotel Ithaca is under investigation. Police say two men wearing dark clothes were seen running away from the area where shots were fired. Officers arrived shortly after 10:15 last night and found shell casings and unexpended rounds of ammunition.
ITHACA, NY
"This was horrific" Madison County Sheriff reacts to fatal crash in Cazenovia

CAZENOVIA, N.Y. — Authorities say 35-year-old, Justin Haines is being charged with over six crimes including, criminally negligent homicide and second-degree manslaughter. The alleged killer was driving high on drugs and speeding when he drove his truck into a car killing 69-year-old, Deborah Sorrentino and her Mother, 92-year-old Pat Sorrentino Wednesday afternoon around 12:30 p.m.
CAZENOVIA, NY

