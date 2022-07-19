Another paving project will close an Ithaca road for two weeks

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County’s staff is running out of space. Officials are considering building a new government center of at least 43,000 square feet. Cindy Kaufman with HOLT Architects says growth is being factored into the design. She says building it too big can be problematic...
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A vacant house on Ithaca’s west end is badly damaged after a fire last evening. Firefighters arrived around 6:20 to a duplex on West Buffalo Street in flames. It took over three hours to contain the fire, which did not affect neighboring homes. The fire was eventually contained.
LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Route 34B bridge in Lansing reopens today. After a couple years of its closure, Town Supervisor Ed LaVigne says drivers will see a difference. A grand re-opening of the Route 34B bridge is happening today at 11 o’clock. FULL INTERVIEW: Lansing Town Supervisor...
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Cortland Common Council continues to talk about the future of trash pick-up. Mayor Scott Steve says they’re getting closer to a solution. Mayor Steve is confident it will be replaced. The blue bags are part of a contract with Bert Adams Disposal, which...
PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – Drivers going through Painted Post should be ready to slow down for roadwork on the highway next week. The New York State Department of Transportation announced that the ramp for Exit 13B, connecting I-99 to Denison Parkway West (SR352) will be closed starting July 25. Crews will be repairing a culvert, and the project is expected to end by the end of next week.
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Workers on Pennsylvania Avenue in Elmira began repaving the road after it underwent construction over the past couple of days. “Now we won’t have pavement markings in place yet so it’ll be all black,” said Andy Avery, Chemung County Department of Public Works Commissioner. “so people need to pay attention and […]
The Route 34B bridge over Salmon Creek in the Town of Lansing has reopened after a complete demolition and rebuild project that began when the bridge closed in November 2020. New York State Department of Transportation held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday morning, and a Lansing Fire Department vehicle was the first across the new bridge.
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Redistricting in Tompkins County has hit a roadblock. The commission has recommended a 16-body legislature. Shawna Black is chairwoman of the Tompkins County Legislature, and she tells WHCU not everyone’s on board. Black is hopeful there will be a solution before the end of...
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A day to learn about future careers in Tompkins County. Tompkins Workforce New York and TST Boces will host a green career expo next week. All are invited to attend the free event to learn about training, certifications, and career and grant opportunities. Employment counseling services will be offered and local businesses will be in attendance. Officials say New York will be one of the largest producers of green energy and could likely lead the nation in employment in the green economic sector in the coming years.
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Court has released the indictment of a man alleged to have stolen railroad equipment back in May. According to the indictment, Stephen Campbell was indicted on the charge of grand larceny in the fourth degree. It’s alleged that on or about May...
History has been found at the old Gillette Skirt Factory off of Homer Ave. in the City of Cortland. Yesterday, Troy Beckwith Sr. unveiled the location of a time capsule that was discovered inside the first concrete block laid in the construction of the building back in 1904. The small...
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Update: Power has since been restored, according to National Grid. ___________________________________________________________________________________. National Grid has reported widespread power outages stretching from parts of Syracuse into Dewitt and East Syracuse early Friday morning. It is unclear at this time what caused the outage, but estimated restoration time is...
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- While most of Friday was quiet aside from a high of 91 degrees in Syracuse, there were a few thunderstorms that developed and became severe. For SPECIFIC reports check out our PHOTO GALLERY attached to this story. Most of the damage reports were trees and/or powerlines being knocked...
CAZENOVIA, N.Y. – Talking with John Pipas and his daughter and son, Lauren and Eric, about the family home at 4187 Route 92 in Cazenovia is like being invited to a family reunion. The stories, memories, and the laughs they have made at “Evergreen Acres,” what they call the...
After years of trolling the cold depths of Skaneateles Lake for big lake trout, Andrew Curtin, of Lafayette, and his cousin, Bradley Hill, of Tully, finally hooked the big one they’d been searching for. The two cousins recently were trolling on the southwest side of the lake in a...
Roxan Noble has faced her fair share of challenges since she was appointed director of the Ithaca Tompkins County International Airport in November 2021. First were the challenges COVID has posed to the aviation industry, and now there’s the more recent announcement from American Airlines that it plans to discontinue service to the airport.
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County hopes to cut food insecurity rates in half. Legislators approved a plan that aims to double local food production. Cornell Professor Dr. Rachel Bezner Kerr says the plan addresses equity issues. But, Legislator Deborah Dawson questions its affordability. Dawson says the cost of...
Salina, N.Y. — A pizza box left on top of an oven likely sparked an early Thursday morning apartment fire that led to to seven people being rescued in Salina, troopers said. A firefighter first arrived at about 3:09 a.m. to the Orchard Estates Apartments at 115 Roxboro Circle, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches.
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A shooting last night in the parking lot of Hotel Ithaca is under investigation. Police say two men wearing dark clothes were seen running away from the area where shots were fired. Officers arrived shortly after 10:15 last night and found shell casings and unexpended rounds of ammunition.
CAZENOVIA, N.Y. — Authorities say 35-year-old, Justin Haines is being charged with over six crimes including, criminally negligent homicide and second-degree manslaughter. The alleged killer was driving high on drugs and speeding when he drove his truck into a car killing 69-year-old, Deborah Sorrentino and her Mother, 92-year-old Pat Sorrentino Wednesday afternoon around 12:30 p.m.
