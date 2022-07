One week, Cameron Smith is hoisting the Claret Jug above his head as the winner of the 150th Open Championship. The next, he’s Captain Smith — sailor of Sisters Creek. Fresh off the first major victory of his career, the PGA Tour star was seen sailing Friday with fellow golfer Billy Horschel. The two made their way along the inner coastal of Jacksonville, Florida, in the 2022 Greater Jacksonville Kingfish Tournament.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO