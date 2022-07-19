ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Cornhole in Missoula for A Good Cause

By Chris Wolfe
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 2nd Annual Dubbers Care Foundation Cornhole Tournament is coming to Missoula on Wednesday July 27th at 5:30pm at Ogren Park. If you want to play cornhole, have fun and help out a great cause then this is for you. We have all read the news about the lack of affordable...

94.9 KYSS FM

Confirmed: New Apartments Coming To Missoula

If you've ever tried to find an apartment in the City Of Missoula, you might best describe that experience as "playing whack-a-mole without a mallet" (or something) In July of 2022, we noticed this new building, and asked you what you thought it was:. We were hoping it was a...
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 101.5

You Have to Play This Montana Only Drinking Game

Montana is super awesome, obviously. I mean look at the influx of out-of-staters moving here, but do they know about this Montana-themed drinking game?. There are so many cool "Montana-only" things we locals might not even think about, like the letters on the mountains, think the M or L here in Missoula. One we all know is the county numbers on license plates. And why wouldn't we take these Montana-themed goodies and turn them into a drinking game? County license plate trivia is one of my absolute favorites. Here is how it works.
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 101.5

IHI’s Rocky Mountain Valve Symposium Returns to St. Pats

After two long COVID years, the iconic Rocky Mountain Valve Symposium has returned to the International Heart Institute within Providence St. Patrick Hospital. The 30th symposium, which began on Thursday and ends on Friday, has brought together many talented physicians and surgeons from around the country to learn about new lifesaving techniques.
MISSOULA, MT
KPAX

Fire burning west of Missoula

UPDATE: 8:41 p.m. - July 20, 2022. MISSOULA - Crews are battling a wildfire west of Missoula in the Lolo National Forest. Firefighters have been making bucket drops on the blaze. The Missoula Police Department reports a command center has been established. They are asking the public to not call...
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 101.5

Tips For Floating Missoula and Staying Fire Safe

You don’t have a lot of time to do everything you want to get done when it’s summertime in this latitude. It’s "Fun Time" in Missoula! Or, any of the fine places to dip your toes in the river in Ravalli County, or the Blackfoot. We all know that every waterway has been fast and cold for weeks but it hasn’t stopped anyone from jumping in with a flotation device of dubious source and giving it a go downstream.
MISSOULA, MT
Daily Montanan

Four fires spark in Montana in 24 hours, but fewer burns than last summer

As many as 15 wildfires were burning in Montana on Monday, with four starting in the last 24 hours, according to the Montana Disaster and Emergency Services dashboard. So far, 672 fires have sparked to date this year, a drop from last year’s fire season that saw 1,463 wildland fires that had burned 337,863 acres […] The post Four fires spark in Montana in 24 hours, but fewer burns than last summer appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Alt 101.5

Bonner Park Needs Some Work, Can You Help?

Calling all professional handymen! The City Of Missoula is accepting bids to improve one of the main attractions at Bonner Park. The stage is one of several Bonner Park attractions which include two city blocks of water spouts, lots of trees for shade from the summer heat, a jungle gym and sandbox for the kids, tennis courts, a small baseball field, and a volleyball court. It's a popular (and free!) recreation destination in the city.
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 101.5

Ghost Restaurants Are Here, and It’s Hurting Local Business. Beware

Big corporate restaurants are creating "Ghost Restaurants" on delivery apps, and it's shady AF. What is a "Ghost Restaurant"? Basically, it's when a big, corporate chain eatery creates a new/fake profile on Doordash, Uber Eats, etc. It's a fake name, but the food is made at the original Restaurant. I found this out last week when I was super hungover and craving a burger. I jumped on Doordash because I'm a terrible adult, and I came across what I thought was a new burger joint here in Missoula. I'm all about supporting locals, especially restaurants. After the pandemic it was, and still, is everything these guys can do to stay in business, so I want to show them some love whenever I can. I came across what I thought was a new, local place. The menu and layout looked all new so I decided to give them a try. Their name was "The Burger Den". It was my fault for not even doing the research before I ordered. I came to find out that it was just the local Denny's that had come up with a fake name and profile but was making the food out of their kitchen. They duped me into thinking they were a new local place to grub, and honestly, I was pretty mad. I did a bit of research and they are definitely not the only ones doing this. I hit up Reddit to see if this was a national trend, and sure enough, tons of places are pulling this move. I've listed the local ones here in Missoula that are trying to pull a fast one on ya:
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 101.5

Outstanding Metallica Tribute Show Coming to Missoula Next Week

Let me just say, if you haven't had an opportunity to witness Blistered Earth on stage, you are missing out. This Montana-based Metallica Tribute band has really carved out a little space for themselves in the Metallica Universe. Becoming one of the premiere Metallica tribute acts in the country. In fact, Blistered Earth actually has received blessings from the Metallica themselves.
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Missoula Man Cuts Woman’s Ear Near Clark Fork Camp

On July 16, 2022, at approximately 9:22 pm, Missoula Police Department officers responded to the area of Parkside Condos on Cooper Street for a reported disturbance. The reporting party stated that they heard a male and female arguing somewhere between the condos and the nearby Clark Fork River. The reporting...
MISSOULA, MT
bitterrootstar.com

Bulls, Broncs & Barrels rodeo in Hamilton next

The Western Big Sky Bulls, Broncs and Barrels series continues with the next rodeo scheduled for Saturday, July 30 at the Ravalli County Fairgrounds in Hamilton. The Ravalli County Rockin’ RC Rodeo, the Darby Rodeo Association and Red Eye Rodeo have teamed up to bring you this series, which began on July 8 in Darby and will culminate in the finals on September 17 in Darby.
HAMILTON, MT
Alt 101.5

Missoula County Fire Danger Increased to ‘High’

Officials with the Missoula County Fire Protection Association have raised the fire danger from ‘Moderate’ to ‘High’. KGVO News spoke to Max Rebholz, Wildfire Preparedness Coordinator with the Missoula County Office of Emergency Management on Monday for details on what triggered the increase in fire danger.
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
Alt 101.5

National Hot Dog Day – Where to Find the Best Hot Dog in Missoula

Today is NATIONAL HOT DOG DAY! A day where you need no excuse to enjoy an American classic. These types of sausages were culturally imported from Germany and became popular in the United States. It became a working-class street food in the U.S., sold at stands and carts. Although particularly connected with New York City and its cuisine, the hot dog eventually became ubiquitous throughout the US during the 20th century.
MISSOULA, MT
