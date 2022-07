The 2020 AL Rookie of the Year has seen both of his last two seasons marred by injuries. He was limited to 36 games in 2021 and has only suited up for four contests thus far this year for the M's. Lewis suffered a season-ending torn meniscus at the end of May 2021 and was finally activated for his 2022 debut two months ago.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO