Gary Eldred Bartee, age 79, passed away the evening of July 17, 2022, at home in the company of his family. Gary was born on May 18, 1943, in Clark, Missouri, the only child of James Eldred Bartee and Mary Carlene (Asbury) Bartee. In 1989 he was married to Barbara Wellman Flint and she survives at the home. Gary attended school in Clark and Renick prior to attending high school in Centralia where he was active in numerous school activities as well as basketball and track.

CENTRALIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO