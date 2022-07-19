Rashada LeRoy: The woman behind The World Games’ opening and closing ceremonies

Moments after The World Games closing ceremony wrapped on Sunday, July 17 at Protective Stadium, Executive Producer Rashada LeRoy walked onto the field and started handing out hugs.

She first moved to thank the hundreds of people who worked in production, in the cast and behind the scenes who helped make the ceremony happen. She then moved to her family, including her mother and aunts.

During the planning stages, LeRoy missed family holidays in her hometown of Dothan, AL and some family group calls because she had to be in Birmingham, AL to work on The World Games. But after the closing, her loved ones got a close-up view of how she’s been spending her time ever since being selected in 2020 to produce the opening and closing ceremonies.

“It was an incredible moment. Definitely some tears that were shed and a lot of congrats,’’ she said of her family reunion on the field. “There was a lot of, ‘We didn’t know it was going to be like this.’ ”

The “like this’’ was a star-studded event presented before a packed stadium with a Jumbotron, pyrotechnics, a mass choir, athletes from more than 100 countries, foreign dignitaries, elected officials and performers celebrating Birmingham for hosting The World Games, which ran from July 7-17 in Birmingham.

“My folks don’t really get a chance to see what I do every day. I don’t do a traditional 9 to 5, and they don’t get a chance to see the end product of what we do,’’ said LeRoy, owner and CEO LRY Media Group.

So for her family and countless others to witness the end result of LeRoy’s production, that was rewarding for her.

Another rewarding moment for LeRoy was when Cheng Do’s show director, Shaw Hoo, turned to Sean Humphrey, the co-executive producer for opening and closing ceremonies, and said, “Perfect!” after watching the production of China being introduced on stage as the next host of The World Games. There were pyrotechnics, an appearance by China’s top dancer and lots of color.

“We had to make sure their moment was amazing because we want people to support Chengdu in 2025,’’ LeRoy said.

Supporting others and showing appreciation is important to LeRoy, as she’s still not finished thanking teams of people involved in the Games. That’s still on her list, as well as moving items out of the stadium, wrapping up administrative duties connected to the production of the show and breaking down setups for The World Games Plaza at City Walk. LeRoy was also responsible for The World Games Plaza, which featured food, fun and free entertainment in Birmingham’s City Walk for 10 days.

“There were so many pieces to plan and design for these ceremonies and that really took a lot of patience and agility. LRY and Rashada demonstrated that beyond measure,’’ said Kathy Boswell, executive vice president of the community and volunteer engagement for The World Games. “Seeing a minority woman-owned business leading the helm for opening and closing ceremonies should inspire anyone, no matter gender, race, ability or disability, to believe that they can get a chance of a lifetime like she did.’’

As LeRoy closes out The World Games chapter, she cannot help but to reflect on how it all started. She suggested that the opening and closing theme be focused on Birmingham’s history, culture and future. Her idea and concept rose above all other bids, according to the selection committee. “We really wanted to pull out the magic of this city,’’ LeRoy said.

Then, Dr. Henry Panion III, the artistic director of The World Games, took that vision and worked with LeRoy and others to execute it. One of Dr. Panion’s ideas was to highlight Alabama’s historically Black colleges and universities because of what they mean for hundreds of communities across the state and the nation. They added college drumlines and Black greek letter organizations from different schools to perform during the closing. Alabama has 15 HBCUs and historically black community colleges, the most in any state in the country. That closing ceremony segment resonated with the audience.

“If you did not know what an HBCU was prior to The World Games, you do now,’’ said LeRoy, who is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., a black sorority founded at Howard University in 1913. “It was important for us to shine a light on these historic institutions and organizations.”

Prior to starting LRY Media Group in 2017, LeRoy published her own magazine and worked in public relations at Alabama Power, managing community engagement events and multicultural marketing. She has an undergraduate degree in management information systems, and stands ready to help guide others interested in marketing, public relations and putting on experiential events.

“I’m here to start training the next,’’ she said. “I want to be able to pass this knowledge on. I need more Rashadas coming behind me.’’