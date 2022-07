BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow police are investigating after one person was stabbed at a Sonic near 81st and Garnett. Investigators at the scene said a group of three to five people got into a fight at the sonic, and the victim was stabbed. After the victim was stabbed, someone else involved in the fight went to their vehicle, grabbed a gun and shot several rounds in the parking lot. The shots hit a door to the Sonic and another car, but no one was injured in the shooting.

BROKEN ARROW, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO