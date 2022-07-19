ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Da Brat Helps Black Tony Get Out Of His Ankle Monitor!? [WATCH]

By India Monee', Justin Thomas
RNB Cincy 100.3
RNB Cincy 100.3
 3 days ago

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Lately, we’ve been on the road! The Rickey Smiley Morning Show is going on the road and we thought that Black Tony would come to work in different cities but of course, he has another excuse. So basically Black Tony is on house arrest! He says that he has an ankle monitor on so he can’t travel but Da Brat may have some tips for Black Tony.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

Da Brat Helps Black Tony Get Out Of His Ankle Monitor!? [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopDX.com

Lauren London Reveals What Diddy Told Her At Nipsey Hussle's Funeral

Nipsey Hussle’s funeral at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California on April 12, 2019 was an emotional service where family and friends celebrated the life of the late rapper. One person who amazed viewers and guests with how well she handled the funeral was Nip’s longtime partner Lauren...
LOS ANGELES, CA
urbanbellemag.com

Da Brat Wishes LisaRaye McCoy Would Stop Airing Out Their Issues in Interviews

LisaRaye and Da Brat have had public fallouts. Da Brat and LisaRaye have an interesting relationship. In fact, most know that the siblings have clashed quite a bit publicly. One of the most notable dark times in their relationship happened after Brat confirmed her romance with Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart. Da Brat would later say she was afraid to be open about her love life. And she thought that she’d have to deal with a lot of ignorance. In the end, many have been supportive of Brat and Judy’s relationship. However, LisaRaye was offended after she had to find out about the situation on social media.
TV & VIDEOS
HipHopDX.com

Boosie Badazz Rages While Being Handcuffed In Georgia: 'I'm Ready To Fight!'

Boosie Badazz was placed in handcuffs on Tuesday afternoon (July 12) after he was reportedly pulled over for heavy window tint and concealed tags, according to TMZ. The Baton Rouge rapper was in the passenger seat of a black Cadillac SUV at the time he was pulled over, with 19-year-old De’Shun Lawrence in the driver’s seat. After stopping them, police officers claimed they could smell marijuana, leading them to searching the vehicle and finding a bag of weed and a large bag of cash.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Da Brat
Person
Rickey Smiley
hotnewhiphop.com

Kevin Gates Leaves Yung Miami Speechless In "Caresha Please" Trailer

Fans might be waiting on a new album from the City Girls but the Miami duo aren't short on content until the project drops. Yung Miami has embarked into the podcast world with the launch of Caresha, Please. The City Girls rapper launched the season with Diddy for a record-breaking episode.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile
hotnewhiphop.com

Fredo Bang Confesses His Love For Reginae Carter, "Single Til I Get Over My Crush"

Apparently, when it comes to love, Fredo Bang doesn't go down without a fight. For the last couple of months, the Def Jam recording artist has expressed his feelings for Reginae Carter. While the 23-year-old, whose father is Lil Wayne, has stated numerous times that she's done dating men in the music industry, Fredo has refused to give up.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Boosie Badazz Bemoans Demise Of Gangsta Rap: 'You're Gonna Have To Be A Fake Rapper'

Hip Hop has been around for close to 50 years and the rap industry has continued to evolve throughout its existence. During a recent interview with VladTV, Baton Rouge veteran Boosie Badazz spoke about the prospect of record labels being held legally responsible for their artists’ lyrics, which he believes could lead to gangsta rap being phased out of mainstream Hip Hop.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Gillie Da Kid Says Rick Ross Owes Meek Mill Money, Claims It's A "Slave Deal"

Gillie Da Kid and Rick Ross have been on the rocks for a bit. After Ross called Gillie a fraud, Gillie let loose on the Miami rapper, saying in an interview on Million Dollaz Worth of Game that "these old n***as, they don't hear the roar of the crowd no more, and they still think the world gon' come back so they be on Instagram and they be on social media doing dumb s**t. 'I just bought a cow' and all this dumb s**t." Later, Ross responded in defense of his cows, saying, "Let me give you the real game. When I spend more money on my cows' huffs than you do on your wife and kids every month, you should be taking notes."
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Gillie Da Kid Goes In On 'Goofy-Ass' Rick Ross For Calling Him A 'Fraud'

Gillie Da Kid took aim at Rick Ross on his Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast in response to a disparaging comment he allegedly made about him on social media. While interviewing multi-platinum producer Southside on Monday (July 11), the Philadelphia native ridiculed Rozay for doing “dumb shit” on social media and brought up his controversial past as a correctional officer.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

DJ Premier Reveals Reason Why Dr. Dre Once Blocked Him From Working With 50 Cent

With a career in Hip-Hop dating back to the late ’80s, legendary producer DJ Premier has a wealth of stories involving many of the culture’s biggest names, some of which he shared during his appearance on Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning on Monday (July 18). At one point during the conversation, Premo revealed that fellow production icon Dr. Dre once blocked him from working with rap star 50 Cent during the early aughts, just prior to Fif signing his historic record deal with Shady/Aftermath. According to the Gang Starr member, the record also involved Fat Joe, whom Fif would later go to battle with before reconciling their differences in recent years.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Conway The Machine Clarifies His Issues With Funk Flex: 'Why You Have To Do That?'

Conway The Machine has clarified his issues with Funkmaster Flex after calling out the Hot 97 DJ on Instagram Live earlier this week. The Griselda rapper returned to the social media platform on Wednesday (July 13) and explained his frustration stems not from Flex not playing his music on the radio, but the veteran DJ’s comments about him during an interview on Wallo and Gillie Da Kid’s Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Conway The Machine & Funk Flex Make Peace With Biz Markie 'RIP Steve Smith Freestyle'

Conway The Machine and Funkmaster Flex have put their short-lived feud to bed while treating fans to new music. During his regular slot on Hot 97 on Thursday evening (July 21), the veteran DJ premiered a new freestyle from the Griselda rapper dubbed “RIP Steve Smith Freestyle,” a nod to the pioneering radio programmer who died earlier this month.
CELEBRITIES
XXL Mag

Joe Budden Says Jay-Z Wanted $250,000 to Be on ‘Pump It Up’ Remix

Jay-Z recently said he doesn't charge to appear on tracks these day, but that wasn't the case nearly 20 years ago, according to Joe Budden. The rapper-turned-podcaster recently appeared on Queenzflip and DJ G Money's Flip Da Script Podcast for an episode that aired on Monday (July 18). Joe shared his account of Jay-Z quoting his A&R a price of $250,000 to hop on the remix of Joe's 2003 hit song "Pump It Up."
CELEBRITIES
RNB Cincy 100.3

RNB Cincy 100.3

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

100.3 Cincy's R&B Station

 https://rnbcincy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy