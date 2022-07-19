Toledo Public Schools delay start of new academic year

Toledo Public Schools officials announced Tuesday they are pushing back the start of the 2022-23 academic year after adding two additional training days for teachers and staff.

As a result, students in first grade through high school will have a staggered start on Aug. 22-24 — instead of doing so on Aug. 18-19. But while those students will have an additional few days of summer break, kindergarteners will be off for roughly more than an additional week before starting school either Aug. 29 or 30.

The schedule change announcement comes one month before what would have been the first full day of school for many of the district’s students. Jim Gault, executive transformational leader of curriculum, said district leaders rushed to make the adjustment and make an announcement early enough to provide parents with sufficient notice, particularly after the past two tumultuous years dealing with scheduling and other changes because of the pandemic.

The change was necessary, he said, because officials want to provide more time for staff training to address student behavior, absences, and support initiatives, as well as school safety.

“The thought process was that our teachers come back on [Aug. 17] and that while many districts have days built into their schedule for professional development for the beginning of the school, we did not,” he said. “Our teachers are back one day and then many students were scheduled to come the very next day.

“With the way the year was last year after the pandemic, we wanted to do some professional development that we thought was crucial for our staff,” he added.

In the past, parents had also at times complained about school schedules that had students starting school so close to the weekend, only to have two days off. Under the new schedule, students would no longer have a half-day and then a full day of school before the weekend and most will now start start school earlier in the week without a weekend to break up their schedule.

For kindergarteners, Mr. Gault said the new schedule will provide teachers the time necessary to have them take the required state assessments to test their kindergarten readiness.

Even with the scheduling adjustment, Mr. Gault said the remaining school calendar will not be affected.

The full breakout of the new schedule is:

● Aug. 17: elementary school open houses from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

● Aug. 22: first day of school for elementary school students (excluding kindergarteners and pre-schoolers) and freshmen.

● Aug. 23: first day of school for sophomores.

● Aug. 24: first day of school for juniors and seniors.

● Aug. 29: classes start for some pre-schoolers, kindergarteners, and all middle schoolers taking courses through the early high school option.

● Aug. 30: a second wave of pre-schoolers and kindergarteners will begin classes.

Families will be notified if their child will start on that Monday or Tuesday.

● Aug. 31: All pre-schoolers and kindergarteners will be in school.