ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Toledo Public Schools delay start of new academic year

By By JEFF SCHMUCKER BLADE STAFF WRITER
The Blade
The Blade
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EX0xq_0glIvS0100

Toledo Public Schools officials announced Tuesday they are pushing back the start of the 2022-23 academic year after adding two additional training days for teachers and staff.

As a result, students in first grade through high school will have a staggered start on Aug. 22-24 — instead of doing so on Aug. 18-19. But while those students will have an additional few days of summer break, kindergarteners will be off for roughly more than an additional week before starting school either Aug. 29 or 30.

The schedule change announcement comes one month before what would have been the first full day of school for many of the district’s students. Jim Gault, executive transformational leader of curriculum, said district leaders rushed to make the adjustment and make an announcement early enough to provide parents with sufficient notice, particularly after the past two tumultuous years dealing with scheduling and other changes because of the pandemic.

The change was necessary, he said, because officials want to provide more time for staff training to address student behavior, absences, and support initiatives, as well as school safety.

“The thought process was that our teachers come back on [Aug. 17] and that while many districts have days built into their schedule for professional development for the beginning of the school, we did not,” he said. “Our teachers are back one day and then many students were scheduled to come the very next day.

“With the way the year was last year after the pandemic, we wanted to do some professional development that we thought was crucial for our staff,” he added.

In the past, parents had also at times complained about school schedules that had students starting school so close to the weekend, only to have two days off. Under the new schedule, students would no longer have a half-day and then a full day of school before the weekend and most will now start start school earlier in the week without a weekend to break up their schedule.

For kindergarteners, Mr. Gault said the new schedule will provide teachers the time necessary to have them take the required state assessments to test their kindergarten readiness.

Even with the scheduling adjustment, Mr. Gault said the remaining school calendar will not be affected.

The full breakout of the new schedule is:

● Aug. 17: elementary school open houses from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

● Aug. 22: first day of school for elementary school students (excluding kindergarteners and pre-schoolers) and freshmen.

● Aug. 23: first day of school for sophomores.

● Aug. 24: first day of school for juniors and seniors.

● Aug. 29: classes start for some pre-schoolers, kindergarteners, and all middle schoolers taking courses through the early high school option.

● Aug. 30: a second wave of pre-schoolers and kindergarteners will begin classes.

Families will be notified if their child will start on that Monday or Tuesday.

● Aug. 31: All pre-schoolers and kindergarteners will be in school.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13abc.com

TPS pushes back 2022-2023 start date for students

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Public Schools has pushed back the start date for the 2022-2023 school year, extending summer vacation for students. According to TPS, the 2022-2023 school year calendar has been revised, which includes changing the date of the first day of school for students. The new schedule...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

MLK mural coming to Findlay overpass

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Findlay has commissioned an over 1,000 square foot mural of Martin Luther King Jr. The mural will be placed on the overpass named after him in downtown Findlay. It’ll be placed on the overpass to deter vandalism and promote the community that King discussed in his book, “Why We Can’t Wait.”
FINDLAY, OH
sent-trib.com

Short-staffed Lake Township carries on

MILLBURY — Stores and restaurants are short staffed and government entities can be added to that list. There were 10 burials last week at the Lake Township Cemetery, and staff there — minus one person — struggled to keep up, said Trustee Richard Welling. “We’re short on...
MILLBURY, OH
13abc.com

Executive Director of Lucas County Children Services to retire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The head of the Lucas County Children Services is set to retire this fall. The agency announced Friday that Executive Director Robin Reese plans to retire at the end of October 2022 after serving the community for 38 years. Reese appointed agency social services director Donna...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
Toledo, OH
Education
Local
Ohio Government
Toledo, OH
Government
City
Toledo, OH
sent-trib.com

Father Herb retires, but ministries continue

PERRYSBURG — Retirement is not an easy concept for Father Herb Weber, but he has learned to give thanks while living the best of both worlds from the ministries he’s worked. Weber retired June 30 pastor of Saint John XXIII Catholic Community after 48 years in the church....
PERRYSBURG, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Wood County child with heart condition missing

Wood County Job and Family Services is seeking a missing child with a heart condition. The agency has emergency custody of 19-month-old Eduardo Olvera Jr. It is believed that Eduardo’s mother, Claudia Olvera, may have fled with Eduardo, according to Job and Family Services. The baby’s whereabouts are currently unknown. There is concern for the baby’s safety due to a heart condition.
WOOD COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Local church hosts community day

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Join United Vision Baptist Church for a community day. On August 6 at Wilson Park, the church will host events for families in the community. During the event, there will be activities like bouncy houses, raffles, horse rides and three versus three basketball games. There will...
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Academic Year#Elementary School#Toledo Public Schools
13abc.com

Wood County Job and Family Services seeking missing child

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - The Wood County Department of Job and Family Services is seeking help in locating a missing child. Wood County JFS says the organization has emergency custody of 18-month old Eduardo Olvera Jr. According to Wood County JFS, it’s believed that Eduardo’s mother, Claudia Olvera, might...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
Tecumseh Herald

Long COVID and the ongoing reality for area residents

Please subscribe. Your support helps us deliver local news 52 weeks a year. Call 517-423-2174. The Tecumseh Herald is delivered every Thursday to our subscribers and is available at our newsstands throughout Lenawee County. Start a subscription by clicking our subscription page or by calling us at (517) 423-2174. If you subscribe by way of our subscription page you will receive an email acknowledgment and from there you will be able to access all of the Tecumseh Herald website, including our archive editions.
TECUMSEH, MI
ohio.gov

Henry CIC updated on several planned business ventures

NAPOLEON — Updates on several local industrial projects highlighted the quarterly meeting here this week of the Henry County Community Improvement Corporation’s (CIC) board. Among the topics mentioned by CIC Director Jennifer Arps was Keller Logistic Group’s plans to construct a speculation building in Napoleon’s industrial park. Based...
NAPOLEON, OH
themirrornewspaper.com

Maumee Summer Fair Seeking Volunteers

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — Maumee Summer Fair preparations are well underway, and volunteers are needed to help the 45th annual community celebration run smoothly. “There’s 109 volunteers needed every year to put this on,” said event chair Mike Dibling. Volunteer shifts are available on...
MAUMEE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
13abc.com

Local woman starts business running errands for seniors in need

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The older you get, the harder it sometimes is to do basic tasks like going to the post office and grocery shopping. Friends and family aren’t always around to help. That’s why one woman started a business called Errands For Elders. When the pandemic...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo Police receiving thousands for crime-fighting tech through ARPA funding

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department will receive thousands in funding in an effort to combat violence. More than $372,000 is headed to TPD for the department to buy technology to help prevent and solve crimes in “high-crime” areas by developing better leads to track down “prolific criminals,” Gov. DeWine’s office said in a statement Friday.
TOLEDO, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Allen, Auglaize, Champaign, Clark, Crawford, Darke, Defiance by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 07:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-23 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allen; Auglaize; Champaign; Clark; Crawford; Darke; Defiance; Delaware; Erie; Fairfield; Franklin; Fulton; Hancock; Hardin; Henry; Huron; Knox; Licking; Logan; Lucas; Madison; Marion; Mercer; Miami; Morrow; Ottawa; Paulding; Pickaway; Putnam; Richland; Sandusky; Seneca; Shelby; Union; Van Wert; Williams; Wood; Wyandot SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 488 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS OH . OHIO COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLEN AUGLAIZE CHAMPAIGN CLARK CRAWFORD DARKE DEFIANCE DELAWARE ERIE FAIRFIELD FRANKLIN FULTON HANCOCK HARDIN HENRY HURON KNOX LICKING LOGAN LUCAS MADISON MARION MERCER MIAMI MORROW OTTAWA PAULDING PICKAWAY PUTNAM RICHLAND SANDUSKY SENECA SHELBY UNION VAN WERT WILLIAMS WOOD WYANDOT
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
WWJ News Radio

Officials take action against Adrian company over 'egg-tra' offensive odor plaguing community

ADRIAN (WWJ) - A powdered egg company in Lenawee County is raising a stink – and environmental officials, along with residents, have had enough. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), Air Quality Division (AQD) announced on Friday that they are taking “egg-calated” enforcement action against Crimson Holdings, LLC facility in Adrian for several violations.
ADRIAN, MI
WTOL 11

Hancock County chase nearly ends in tragedy

FINDLAY, Ohio — Ohio State Highway Patrol has released the dash-cam video from a dramatic chase in Hancock County earlier this month. The video from the trooper's patrol car shows a July 14 chase along I-75 involving a reckless driver who crosses the median into oncoming traffic and nearly crashes.
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

More than 1000 ProMedica patients affected by data breach

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica said Tuesday more than 1,000 patients were affected by a data breach. According to a statement from the company, ProMedica found that emails containing patients’ protected health information was sent to an incorrect email address in error on May 27. ProMedica said it alerted 1,178 patients affected by it in a letter on July 15.
TOLEDO, OH
toledocitypaper.com

Toledo Solar: Perrysburg company produces all of its panels locally

Toledo Solar, located at 1775 Progress Dr. in Perrysburg, makes roughly 1 million solar panels per year. The company manufactures 100 percent of the panels in its factory with a supply chain sourced exclusively from North America. The recyclable, thin film solar panels produced by Toledo Solar can be found on American homes and businesses throughout the country.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy