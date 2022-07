A real estate investment trust from North Carolina has teamed up with a Texan developer to build two North Texas office towers. Raleigh-based Highwoods Properties and Plano-based Granite Properties have formed a partnership on two of Granite’s ongoing projects that will total more than 1 million square feet of space upon completion, the Dallas Morning News reported. Highwoods will be an equity investor with a 50 percent stake in Granite’s new 23Springs office tower under construction in Uptown Dallas and its Granite Park Six high-rise being built on State Highway 121 in Plano.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO