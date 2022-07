SILVER SPRING, Md. — A man at a park in Silver Spring had to stop the music before it began thanks to Park Police in Montgomery County. Maryland-National Capital Park Police posted photos of a white van with a huge speaker system set up in the parking lot of Sligo Dennis Park on Wednesday evening. From the picture, you can see stacks of speakers outside the van as well as in the back trunk. According to a tweet from Park Police, an officer addressed the owner of the vehicle before it "had a chance to become a nuisance to park patrons and residents."

2 DAYS AGO