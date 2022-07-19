ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino, CA

Core & Main, Inc (CNM) Acquires Inland Water Works Supply

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE: CNM), a leading specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage, fire protection products and related services, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire substantially...

www.streetinsider.com

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Hillenbrand Announces Binding Offer to Acquire LINXIS Group, a Global Leader in Process Equipment and Automation Solutions for the Food Industry

Advances Hillenbrand's long-term profitable growth strategy; builds significant scale with leadership positions in attractive food end market. Highly complementary systems and equipment to Coperion; expands its customer offering in food and provides strong synergy opportunities. Expected to be accretive to Adjusted EPS within the first full year. BATESVILLE, Ind., July...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Milliken’s Georgia Textile Plant Closure Affects 260 Jobs

Click here to read the full article. Milliken & Company joins Parkdale in reworking its U.S. footprint. The diversified global manufacturer with more than 70 locations internationally announced it will consolidate its U.S. textile manufacturing footprint to enhance operational efficiencies and increase production capacity. Milliken said it will phase out operations at the Longleaf Plant, located in Sylvania, Ga., and transition all production lines to the expanded and modernized Magnolia Plant, located in Blacksburg, S.C. This decision positions Milliken for additional growth in its “Westex: A Milliken Brand” flame-resistant textiles and workwear business units by maximizing production capabilities at the Magnolia Plant. The...
BUSINESS
pymnts

BlueCart Acquires Revolution Ordering for Better Digital Management

Hospitality order management platform BlueCart on Tuesday (July 19) announced that it has acquired Revolution Ordering, an off-premises partner for restaurants and hospitality companies, to create a unified digital ordering and order management system. The new combination of BlueCart, BinWise, Revolution and SproutQR “offers hospitality and food businesses of all...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

6 Million Extra Containers Are Flooding the Global Supply Chain

Click here to read the full article. The oversupply of containers is contributing to second-hand container market prices plummeting, according to a new analysis from Container xChange. Freight rates have come down by approximately an average of 20 percent since the beginning of the year 2022 and these will continue to slide gradually, but there will not be a massive decrease because the underlying disruptions in the supply chain are still in place, said Container xChange, a tech platform built to simplify the logistics of container movement. Inflation has started to stress the U.S. and the European Union economies. With inflation and...
RETAIL
The Guardian

Amazon buys US medical provider as it cements move into healthcare

Amazon will acquire the primary care organization One Medical in a deal valued roughly at $3.9bn, marking another expansion for the retailer into healthcare services. The Seattle-based e-commerce giant said in a statement Thursday it is buying One Medical for $18 a share in an all-cash transaction. It’s one of Amazon’s biggest acquisitions, following its $13.7bn deal to buy Whole Foods in 2017 and its $8.5bn purchase of Hollywood studio MGM, which closed earlier this year.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Leaked documents show SoftBank-backed startup Fabric pulled an employee stock-buyback program due to market conditions soon after executives tried to unload shares

Ten days later, the firm pulled the offer, citing "unpredictable market conditions."The firm has raised $293.5 million since 2020, most recently at a $1.5 billion valuation. On May 15, the $1.5 billion startup Fabric announced an internal program to help eligible employees sell some of their private shares in the company. This sort of program, known in the industry as a tender offer, is a common way for startups to allow their employees to cash out some of their vested equity an opportunity for a large payday that rarely happens unless a startup goes public or gets acquired.
BUSINESS
Fast Company

How to build the business case for AI-powered demand planning in the cement industry

Cement demand is a moving target. The best way to master it is to get ahead of it. Market conditions are more volatile than ever before. The key competitive differentiator under such circumstances is market responsiveness—the agility with which cement manufacturers adapt to the many curveballs that are the trademark of the construction industry. This, in turn, can only be achieved via a proactive approach to demand planning.
INDUSTRY
pymnts

Inflation Throws Wrench in Supply Chain as Freight Traffic Levels Off

The demand placed on the supply chain is returning to normal levels, but the industry still faces many challenges around capacity, executives at J.B. Hunt Transport Services said Tuesday (July 19) during the company’s quarterly earnings call. J.B. Hunt, which provides supply chain solutions for a variety of customers...
TRAFFIC
The Associated Press

Jetcraft Strengthens US Footprint With Americas Sales Executive Appointments

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 21, 2022-- Jetcraft, the international leader in business jet sales and acquisitions, is expanding its presence in the Americas with the appointment of Preston Jasper and Derek Long as Sales Executives. Dedicated aviation specialists, Jasper and Long join Jetcraft with a combined experience of nearly 20 years in business aviation and financial services. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721005666/en/
INDUSTRY
torquenews.com

Lucid Adds New Executives To Help Production Ramp-Up

Lucid's newest executive hires bring decades of expertise in areas crucial to the burgeoning EV manufacturer. Lucid has announced two new additions to its executive lineup with Evelyn Chiang brought in as VP of Process Transformation and Walter Ludwig entering as VP of Global Logistics. Their collective experience spans automotive and technology markets across the world with both specializing in smoothing the processes that get products out the door.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

DG Solutions Names Industry Veteran Ghiaseddin President

CONYERS, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 21, 2022-- DG Solutions ( www.dgsolutionsinc.com ), a prominent technology partner to the healthcare industry, is pleased to announce that seasoned veteran Pooya Ghiaseddin has assumed the role of company president. In his new role, Ghiaseddin will lead the expansion of DG Solutions’ corporate strategies including a sharp focus on data reliability, scalability, and security. DG Solutions provides products across the spectrum of data collection, offering the convenience and efficiency of receiving data and analytics from one central point. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721005711/en/ Pooya Ghiaseddin, new DG Solutions President. (Photo: Business Wire)
SOFTWARE
The Associated Press

Skyflow Hires Tammy Sexton as Chief Revenue Officer to Double Down on Global Growth

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 21, 2022-- Skyflow, the data privacy vault company, announced today that Tammy Sexton has joined the executive leadership team as Chief Revenue Officer. Tammy brings over 20 years of experience to the role, where she will lead the global revenue organization, drive revenue growth, recruit top talent and strengthen relationships with Skyflow’s expanding global customer base. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721005246/en/ Tammy Sexton joins Skyflow as Chief Revenue Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
Billboard

Chris Welz Named COO at Secretly Distribution

Chris Welz has been promoted to COO at Secretly Distribution, the company tells Billboard. He was previously managing director. In his role as COO, Welz will continue leading Secretly’s global digital and physical operations, building on his numerous successes as managing director. During his time in that position, he built a team of over 60 sales, marketing and operations staff, including divisions for DSP account strategy, digital operations and label services for the company’s artist and management clients. Under his leadership, Secretly also installed project management and digital marketing teams in the U.K. and Europe, while in just the past year the company expanded staff in all departments, invested in new technology and infrastructure for record label partners and ramped up neighboring rights collection, among other feats — all while shepherding releases from indie stars like Japanese Breakfast, Mitski, Phoebe Bridgers and Bon Iver.
BUSINESS

