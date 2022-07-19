ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atomera to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Host Webinar on Tuesday, August 2, 2022

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. LOS GATOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2022 / Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM), a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company, announced today that...

Fortune

Crypto and VC giant a16z is ditching its Silicon Valley HQ, saying the region’s ‘network effect’ is no longer worth it: ‘Our headquarters will be in the cloud’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Well-known venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz is ditching its Silicon Valley headquarters and going all-in on remote work, one of the most high-profile examples of the pandemic's profound impact shaking up longstanding tech industry norms.
Motley Fool

Why Crypto and Coinbase Dropped on Thursday

Blockchain.com announced major layoffs after Three Arrows Capital losses. A former Coinbase insider was officially charged with insider trading. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
u.today

Tesla Sells Most of Its BTC Holdings, ETH Creator Vitalik Buterin Praises SHIB, SEC Asks Court to Revoke XRP Holders’ Amici Status: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Check out the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. During its Wednesday earnings calls, Tesla, leading e-car manufacturer, announced that it converted 75% of its Bitcoin holdings into fiat. According to the company’s Q2 report, at the end of the second quarter it held only roughly $218 million worth of crypto. Back in February 2021, Tesla purchased $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin, making its price spike to new highs. Shortly after that, the e-car maker sold a small portion of its holdings to test Bitcoin's liquidity. This February, Tesla reported that it had held roughly $1.99 billion worth of Bitcoin at the end of 2021. The flagship crypto dropped 6.13% on the news and is currently trading at $22,509, according to CoinMarketCap.
CoinDesk

Binance.US Starts Affiliate Marketing Program, Taking Aim at Coinbase

Binance.US, the American subsidiary of cryptocurrency exchange giant Binance, is trumpeting the launch of its affiliate marketing program even as rival Coinbase (COIN) closed its affiliate program, citing bear market conditions. The Binance.US affiliate program is a way of incentivizing third-party influencers and entrepreneurs to promote the exchange through social...
NEWSBTC

Rumors Of MicroStrategy Selling Bitcoin Grow With Tesla’s Disclosure

Bitcoin and the crypto market have been losing momentum in the last 24 hours after experiencing a relief rally. Yesterday, the Elon Musk-led car manufacturer Tesla announced that it sold 75% of its BTC holdings to convert them into fiat currency. Related Reading | Cardano (ADA), After 35% Spike, Locks...
Business Insider

Cathie Wood's ARK will shut down its Transparency ETF just 7 months after it launched

The Transparency fund (CTRU) aimed to invest in companies committed to openness and accountability.Transparency Global, an anti-corruption body, said it would stop calculating one of its transparency indices. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest is shutting down its Transparency exchange-traded fund just seven months after launching it. It marks the first time...
Motley Fool

Invest Like a Venture Capitalist With This High-Growth Software Stock

Shares of HashiCorp are down 66% from their 52-week high, bringing valuation close to where it was as a private company before its IPO. HashiCorp grew revenue by over 51% and customer count by 86% in its most recent quarter. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
pymnts

Today in Crypto: Binance.US Starts Affiliate Program; S. Korea Probes Crypto-Linked FX Transactions

Binance.US is touting the rollout of its affiliate marketing program, citing the fact that rival Coinbase has closed its own because of the bear market conditions. As CoinDesk noted Wednesday (July 20), the Binance.US affiliate program will incentivize third-party influencers and entrepreneurs to promote the exchange, whether on social media or other places.
coingeek.com

Australian Enterprise Blockchain Conference: brought together developers & techies

Zug, Switzerland 20 July 2022: BSV Blockchain Association sponsored the first Australian-based Enterprise Blockchain Conference and Developers Workshop. The two-day event provided Queensland based entrepreneurs working in the blockchain space workshops and access to blockchain professionals who are using the technology to power their businesses, right now. The event hosts...
