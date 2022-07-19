Jim Salisbury joins the Anthony Gargano Show 7-19-2022

Philadelphia's basketball franchise announced its intention Thursday to build a new arena in Center City that would be ready for the 2031-32 NBA season. (2032? That's not a real year.) The move would represent a sea change for Philadelphians and the way we consume, attend, and interact with our sports....
Get ready. Angelo Cataldi is throwing out the first pitch before Sunday's Cubs-Phillies game at Citizens Bank Park (12:05pm). Not only that, but Cataldi will join Scott Franzke and Larry Andersen in the SportsRadio94WIP broadcast booth for the third inning, helping the incredible duo call the game. Franzke, 50, along...
The Philadelphia 76ers have shown a desire to build a new arena. Last year, the organization attempted to win a proposal to begin developing a new home for the Sixers in the Penn’s Landing section of Philly. Unfortunately for the Sixers, the city went in a different direction. Just...
When the Philadelphia 76ers released the plans for a new stadium in the city, the organization knew what to expect. As one of the most passionate in all of sports, the Sixers’ fan base wasn’t afraid to voice its opinions on the $1.3 billion project. However, to the...
The Philadelphia 76ers are planning to build a new home with the idea of moving in at the start of the next decade. The team is creating a new development company that will lead the $1.3 billion project and construct the privately-funded arena in the city's downtown. The Sixers plan to move into the new location for the 2031-2032 season, after the lease expires on their current home -- Wells Fargo Center.
In under a decade, the Sixers plan to play elsewhere. The team announced Thursday morning that it intends to complete development of a new arena called “76 Place” in Philadelphia’s Center City by the start of the 2031-32 NBA season. The Sixers’ lease at Wells Fargo Center ends in 2031. They’ve played at that venue since the arena opened in 1996.
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday announced plans to take the first steps toward building a privately-funded $1.3 billion sports and entertainment arena where the team would play starting in the 2031-32 season. The team’s managing partners, Josh Harris and David Blitzer, unveiled the creation of a new...
Philadelphia has played its NBA games in the Wells Fargo Center for the past 26 seasons. The Sixers feel it is about time to start thinking about a new arena. The team announced a $1.3 billion proposal for a new venue called “76 Place” that would be privately funded and open for the 2031-32 season.
The Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday announced plans to take the first steps toward building a privately-funded sports and entertainment arena. The team's managing partners, Josh Harris and David Blitzer, unveiled the creation of a new development company led by business leader David Adelman to create its future home in the city's Fashion District. They said 76 Place is anticipated to cost approximately $1.3 billion.
Comments / 0