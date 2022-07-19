Jim Salisbury joins the Anthony Gargano Show 7-19-2022

The Philadelphia 76ers are planning to build a new home with the idea of moving in at the start of the next decade. The team is creating a new development company that will lead the $1.3 billion project and construct the privately-funded arena in the city's downtown. The Sixers plan to move into the new location for the 2031-2032 season, after the lease expires on their current home -- Wells Fargo Center.

