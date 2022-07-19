ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Power Pick: The Hatch Restore Alarm Clock

By Gabrielle Ulubay
Marie Claire US
Marie Claire US
 2 days ago

Welcome to Power Picks , a monthly series on the things that help us navigate our lives, step into our personal power, or simply get us through our day-to-day. Our hope is that by sharing what makes us feel great, we can help you feel great, too.

I'll be the first to admit that my sleep schedule is, without a doubt, terrible. After a late afternoon slump, I get a second wind of energy around 10 p.m., after which I'm wide awake until the wee hours of the morning. I even joke to friends that if they ever want to make future plans or hear about my goals, they should text me around midnight, because it's when I'm my most ambitious.

And while there's such a thing as a reverse cycle, these habits often leave me groggy and cranky the next morning—a phenomenon worsened by the pandemic, which enabled me to keep my laptop on my nightstand and work from my bed in the mornings. At the end of 2021, I decided that I couldn't go on this way, and started looking for ways of regulating my sleep schedule.

At first, nothing worked. Neither chamomile tea nor melatonin induced sleepiness, abandoning electronics before bed just meant I'd get caught up reading books until 1:30 a.m. instead of scrolling through Instagram, and setting an ambitiously early alarm the next morning to force my schedule into regularity just made me crankier and more accustomed to hitting snooze.

The solution to my sleep woes was one I never expected: A new alarm clock. More specifically, the Hatch Restore, which serves as an alarm, light, and sound machine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=231Za9_0glIURID00

(Image credit: Courtesy)

Interestingly, I started using my Hatch not as an alarm clock, but as a nighttime sound machine. I live a floor below people who, I'm convinced, own shoes made of solid concrete, and to make matters worse, the stairwell to my building sits directly above my bedroom area. Almost unbelievably, my neighbors also happen to work in music production, and begin the dull roar of their daily practice between the hours of 10 PM and 1 AM (I wish I was kidding).

Because of these circumstances, when I first moved into my apartment, I found it impossible to fall asleep. No matter how tired I was or how many sheets I pulled over my ears, I couldn't drown out the noise. Suddenly, I remembered the Hatch Restore that I'd received as a gift months earlier, and took it out of its box and plugged it in beside my bed.

The instructions in the box prompted me to download the Hatch Sleep app, which easily connected to my device and prompted me to create evening and morning routines, all of which I can control and adjust at any given time. Routines can include certain levels and colors of light, as well as various ambient sounds. For instance, my evening routine starts with 30 minutes of reading time, which is marked by white light along with heavy rain sounds. Then, it transitions into "fall asleep" time, which consists of light rain sounds with no light. Other restful auditory options include the sound of a dishwasher, an evening campfire, a fan, crickets, a creek, the ocean, and much more, while the light can be adjusted to any color and intensity.

Miraculously, these sounds drown out the sound of my neighbors. And although I can, of course, hear a bit of stomping around from time to time, the ambient sounds give me something to focus on, and calm my frustration and anxiety. I'm also flabbergasted at the extent to which the light rain sound helps me sleep: For years, I've had to toss and turn for hours every night, unable to fall asleep, but with this new routine, I've been passing out in minutes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fWOAQ_0glIURID00

Hatch Restore

Now, in terms of Hatch's alarm function, I was more skeptical at first. I'd heard of alarms like this one, which promised to gradually wake users through light and natural sounds (like birds chirping, for instance), and I never thought that such gentle means would be enough to stir me in the mornings—especially because of my tendency to wake up so exhausted.

But Hatch's alarm function subtly wakes me up so that it feels like I'm coming back to consciousness on my own. In fact, I've often awoken surprised that my internal clock got me up so early, only to realize that it wasn't my internal clock at all: It was my Hatch. And because I'm naturally aroused from my REM sleep, I wake up ready to move instead of reaching for Snooze. Personally, my wake-up routine consists of gentle red light accompanied by bird sounds, but other options include chimes, bells, clocks, flutes, and other sounds, and the light, of course, is completely customizable.

Let me be clear: I am still a long way from considering myself a morning person, and I still tend to get a strong surge of energy long after day turns into night. But by making my routine something that I look forward to and find peace in—and by streamlining that routine so that I don't have to self-regulate so much—my Hatch Restore has helped me sleep better and longer, feel more energized throughout my day, and overall become a healthier, more balanced individual.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Use Your Nightly Shower to Get Better Sleep

If you've been searching for a way to fall asleep more easily, the solution might have been under your nose the whole time. Look no further than your bathroom. Studies suggest that taking a shower or bath before bed can help you fall asleep more quickly. And it's not just because it relaxes you, though that plays a part. It has to do with the body's circadian rhythm and thermoregulation process.
YOGA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alarms
The Daily South

Should You Wash New Sheets Before Using Them?

There is no feeling quite like slipping into a bed made up with brand new sheets. Whether it's the fact that no one else has slept in them or that they're a little luxury just for you, there's something very inviting about new sheets. Picking out new sheets is fun,...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Instagram
yankodesign.com

Get the party started with alphabet ice cubes that give drinks a personalized touch

G is for Gary, J is for Juice, and U will be the star of the show. Unless you’re serving only hot coffee or tea at a party, chances are you will need to keep your drinks cold or at least chilled, even after the drink is poured into glasses. Ice cubes and tubes are common and, to be honest, as boring as a stale drink. If you want to make your gatherings a bit more exciting and have your guests really talking, why not insert a bit of a surprise where they least expect it. Ice cubes that come in forms other than, well, cubes immediately attract attention, but ones that come in the 26 letters of the English alphabet are sure to pique people’s curiosities, especially when each glass and each letter are personalized to a guest’s name. It also ensures that you will be remembered as the best host ever, making it easier to get others to join next time.
DRINKS
CNET

Save Yourself the Backache and the Cash With Best Buy's Adjustable Standing Desk

Between weighing your options and reading through hundreds of reviews, choosing the best standing desk for you can be a frustrating and time-consuming experience. And anyone who's trying to set up their home office right now knows that it's hard to find a decent standing desk without emptying your wallet. Luckily, Best Buy's Insignia Adjustable Standing Desk is on sale right now for just $200, a discount of $145.
LIFESTYLE
SPY

A Stylish Lidded Laundry Hamper Won’t Put a Damper on Your Decor

Click here to read the full article. Laundry is the kind of chore that you can’t get around doing; there’s only so long you can go before dipping into your backup reserve of ratty boxers and novelty underwear. And while there’s not much you can do to make laundry less of a chore, you can at least make the process as tidy as possible. One of the best ways is by investing in a laundry hamper with a lid. A laundry hamper with a lid will make it easier to keep your laundry from overflowing, which will help prevent you from...
HOME & GARDEN
yankodesign.com

This stunning wooden wall clock is like a metaphor for time as a gift

Although clocks are purely functional by nature, there was a time when they became elegant and elaborate art pieces worthy of becoming heirlooms. While mechanical logs still retain that mystifying character, modern analog clocks have seemingly devolved back to their purely functional purpose. Of course, their simpler mechanisms also offer the perfect opportunity to turn them into something more than just time-keeping appliances. Wall clocks that also function as wall decor have been on the rise recently, adding some flourish to a wall that goes beyond telling the time. Some tend to be minimalist in line with current design trends, but once in a while, we come across an elaborate piece of art masquerading as a wall clock, such as Nomon’s Ciclo.
HOME & GARDEN
geekspin

Save $265 on this comfy Costway chaise lounge swing

Weekends are for lounging and this best-selling hanging chaise lounge swing is the perfect seat to relax on. While it is usually priced at $369.99, Walmart is offering it for just $104.99. It’s the perfect lazy lounger for those of us who enjoy nice outdoor naps. Thanks to the...
LIFESTYLE
TechRadar

This Truck Simulator setup is so real you can practically smell the plastic pee bottles

This American Truck Simulator setup is the next best thing to hitting the road with a bacon sandwich and a cab full of empty pee jugs. The number of games that let you vicariously live out your most monotonous dreams is staggering. Our roundup of the best simulation games is brimming with them. Tiktoker ricotrucker (opens in new tab) has taken the simulation game to the next level with his custom cab setup that's a handful of wheels away from being an actual truck.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Snag 25% Off Bedding, Storage and More During Target's College Supplies Sale

Target has a new deal on college supplies for 25% off to provide college students low-cost alternatives to essential school and home essentials. In this context, "college supplies" refers to lighting, wall decor, curtains and other important items for dorms and apartments. One of the best deals during this sale...
SHOPPING
Marie Claire US

Marie Claire US

864
Followers
906
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fueling discovery of fashion, beauty and career, and delivering the social conscious journalism, Marie Claire US is a flagship brand in women’s lifestyle and is authentically committed to celebrating the richness and scope of women’s lives.

 https://www.marieclaire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy