We’ll Be Recreating Kourtney Kardashian’s “Peek-a-Boo” Manicure All Summer Long

By Samantha Holender
Marie Claire US
 3 days ago

We know, we know: The Hailey Bieber glazed donut nail is the moment. But there’s a new celebrity-inspired manicure trend you’re going to want to keep an eye on. It’s been dubbed the “Peek-a-Boo” nail—and Kourtney Kardashian is leading the charge. The Poosh founder and her nail artist Kim Truong have taken the color blocking trend to a whole new level. How, you ask? Well, rather than stacking two shades side by side, the duo chose to go for a front and back contrasting situation.

At first glance, Kourt played it safe. She wore Gel Bottle polish in shade Naked, a creamy nude, on every finger. No designs, no details, no funky chrome top coats. When she flipped her hand though things got interesting. Truong painted the underside of the reality star's nail a rich ruby red hue called Diva. “Peek-a-boo,” Truong captioned an Instagram post of the mom of three’s mani. Once the clip was posted, fans were quick to show the look love. “Louboutin nails are back?!” one user questioned, while another said, “I’ve been wanting to try this!!”

The Louboutin manicure isn’t the only way Kourtney has been having fun with her nails in recent months. Honestly, a deep dive through her manicure history (yes, I combed through her Instagram) proves that she’s all about having a little fun with her look. Take, for instance, her Met Gala manicure. The Kardashians star decided to go all matchy-matchy with her now-husband Travis Barker. The couple had one another's initials, in gothic font no less, drawn on their thumbs.

Then, there was the time she put an edgy spin on a classic French manicure and rocked black tips during a night out in LA. And, of course, there's the viral chrome manicure she debuted via a photo of her hand on Barker’s grill . Moral of the story? Kourtney’s manicures have a long history of predicting trends, so prepare for “peek-a-boo” manis to be everywhere.

Marie Claire US

Fueling discovery of fashion, beauty and career, and delivering the social conscious journalism, Marie Claire US is a flagship brand in women’s lifestyle and is authentically committed to celebrating the richness and scope of women’s lives.

