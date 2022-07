Sanford, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Seminole County (DOH-Seminole) is responding to the monkeypox outbreak. There are cases of monkeypox in at least 43 states and Washington DC. To date, there have been no monkeypox-related deaths outside of endemic countries. The risk of monkeypox to the general population remains low.

