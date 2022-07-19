ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Eddie Goldman retires less than 2 weeks after signing with Falcons

By Matt Urben
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i0UWI_0glIQpQN00

Less than two weeks after signing a one-year deal with the Falcons, veteran defensive lineman Eddie Goldman has decided to retire, the team announced on Tuesday afternoon.

The 28-year-old spent seven seasons with the Chicago Bears after being selected in the second round back in 2015. Goldman will finish his career with 73 starts, racking up 175 total tackles, 13 sacks and 21 QB hits.

The Falcons signed Goldman to compete for the starting nose tackle job along with Anthony Rush. It’s unclear what made the former Bears lineman change his mind, but with growing concerns around the long-term health effects of football on the brain, players are retiring earlier and earlier.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Former NFL Quarterback Randall Cunningham Steps Down From Job

On Wednesday afternoon, a former NFL quarterback stepped down from his role with the Las Vegas Raiders. In a statement posted to Facebook, Randall Cunningham stepped down as the team's chaplain after two seasons. Although he never played for the organization, he played at UNLV and became a minister in the city after his playing career ended.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Football
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady gets Rob Gronkowski replacement, Buccaneers sign former 2x Pro Bowl TE

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers recently got confirmation from Rob Gronkowski that even Tom Brady himself could not pull him out of retirement this time. That left the Bucs scrambling for a replacement. Yes, they still have Cameron Brate on their roster. But he is primarily a blocker and a red zone threat. Late Wednesday night, it […] The post Tom Brady gets Rob Gronkowski replacement, Buccaneers sign former 2x Pro Bowl TE appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Deion Sanders has brutally honest take on playing Alabama

Alabama coach Nick Saban signaled a willingness to face HBCUs like Jackson State, but Deion Sanders is not accepting the invitation just yet. After Saban said earlier in the week that he would like to schedule HBCUs, particularly in-state ones, Sanders was asked about that at SWAC media day on Thursday. The Jackson State coach was brutally honest about his team’s readiness to take on such a challenge.
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews, Charissa Thompson Video

Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson might be known for their football coverage, but their golf games aren't bad, either. The popular NFL reporters and podcast co-hosts were recently on vacation together. Andrews and Thompson showed off their driving skills on the golf course. NFL fans were impressed. "This is awesome!!"...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Rush
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Sign Former First-Round QB

In 2018, the Cleveland Browns drafted Baker Mayfield No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft. Four years later, they've signed one of the quarterbacks who they passed on in that fateful draft. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Browns are signing free agent quarterback Josh Rosen to a...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Chicago Bears
The Spun

Tim Tebow Reveals Extremely Hot College Quarterback Take

During this Wednesday's episode of SEC Now, Tim Tebow and the rest of the crew discussed which team in the conference has the most to replace in 2022. Tebow picked Ole Miss in large part because of the notable change at quarterback. The days of Matt Corral running Lane Kiffin's offense are officially over.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Raiders Have Reportedly Signed Veteran Free Agent

Now is the time of the summer when we see NFL teams add some last-minute depth before training camp. The Las Vegas Raiders did just that today, signing veteran safety Matthias Farley. Farley spent last season with the Tennessee Titans, making 16 tackles and recovering one fumble in 17 games.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FOX Sports

NFL playoff predictions: Packers in, Cowboys out, Cowherd says

Which teams will crack the 2022 NFL playoff bracket?. The 2022 season is fast approaching, with training camp already underway for some teams. As is tradition, Colin Cowherd gave his predictions for how the regular season will shake out on "The Herd." Here's how it all turned out, division by...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Buckeye kicker leaving early for opportunity in MLFB

The new and exciting Major League Football will be kicking off its season on August 6, and they have already made a splash announcing that former Ohio State assistant coach, Bill Conley, will be the head coach of the Ohio Force. We have also already covered that another former Buckeye joined their coaching ranks in Winfield Garnett as the defensive line coach for the Force.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

131K+
Followers
176K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy