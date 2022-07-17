As Brittney Griner’s detainment in Russia reaches 150-day mark, WNBA players use social activism for one of their own

All 22 WNBA All-Stars walked onto the court at Wintrust Arena in Chicago last Sunday with a different look. The uniforms they started the afternoon wearing had been replaced by ones with Brittney Griner’s last name and No. 42 on the back. They then lined up together on the sidelines and stood still for a moment to honor the Phoenix Mercury center before playing the second half of the All-Star Game.

Less than a week later, Griner was photographed holding a printout image of their demonstration through the bars of a defendant’s cage during her drug possession trial in Russia. That was day 148 of her detainment, which has been classified as wrongful by the U.S. government.

Sunday marks 150 days that the WNBA star has been held on foreign soil, five months that she’s been stuck in the middle of a tense geopolitical situation and away from her wife, Cherelle, family and friends.

WNBA players have long been at the forefront of social justice movements, setting the stage for other sports leagues. They’ve collectively taken a stand against police brutality with the Black Lives Matter and Say Her Name campaigns, pushed against voter suppression, raised awareness on gun violence and been steady advocates for LGBTQ+ rights. Now they’ve joined together to fight for one of their own and put pressure on President Joe Biden’s administration to do anything and everything it can to get Griner home safely.

“These past issues, they’ve definitely been close to the heart with Black Lives Matter movement and police brutality,” said Connecticut Sun star Jonquel Jones, who is also Griner’s teammate in Russia. “But I think it’s not until you have one of your own in that situation that you can like fully grasp and understand just how personal, how emotional it is, you know? So it’s definitely been tough.

“Every time you see something on the news or media outlets it just hits you hard again. The faster we can bring her home, the better it’s going to be for everybody. And we’re’ not even thinking about the basketball side of everything, we’re thinking about the mental side of it, and her just being stable and being home and being in a loving and healthy environment.”

Looking back at the last 150 days

To subsidize their income, the majority of WNBA players spend the offseason playing overseas. Griner has played for UMMC Ekaterinburg in Russia since 2015. She reportedly had a salary of over $1 million for the Euroleague club, while she made $221,000 for the Mercury last season.

The 31-year-old was taken into custody at a Moscow airport on Feb. 17 after authorities allegedly found vape cartridges that contained hashish oil in her luggage. She is under criminal investigation for large-scale transportation of drugs which can carry a sentence of up to 10 years.

Russia invaded Ukraine a week after Griner’s arrest on Feb. 24, making the situation all the more complex as tensions rose with the United States. Other WNBA players in Russia cut their international seasons short and left soon after. Meanwhile, Griner’s situation was kept quiet until March 5 when the Russian Federal Customs Service released a video of the 6-foot-9 center going through airport security.

As one of Griner’s teammates overseas, Jones knew well before then and it’s been weighing heavily on her since. She and other players were unsure if they’d be able to get out of the country themselves. While there was a momentary sigh of relief once they landed in Turkey, it came with the pain that Griner wasn’t with them.

“There was always that feeling of knowing we left one of ours over there,” Jones said. “We left BG over there, we left her in a country that’s warring with her country — her being a US citizen — so it was really hard. It was extremely hard. … And then to see that she’s still there so long after, it’s just disheartening.”

Players were initially asked to not speak publicly about Griner’s detainment in an effort to avoid her becoming a political pawn. But once the U.S. classified her as “wrongfully detained” on May 3, they got the green light and the rhetoric shifted. That same day, Breanna Stewart used her Twitter platform to bring awareness to Griner’s situation.

Stewart previously played on UMMC Ekaterinburg with Griner and they were also on U.S. National Team together across multiple Olympics and World Championships.

“She’s just very fun loving, someone that will do anything for others,” Stewart said of Griner. “I miss her and it’s sad when you think about it because she’s not here.”

By the time she was drafted in 2016, Jones had already been looking up to Griner for a long time. She watched Griner throughout high school and college, and seeing her and other players be open about their sexuality gave Jones hope that she could eventually do the same one day. After Jones’ signed with the Russian club in 2018, Griner approached her after a WNBA game and expressed excitement to play together.

“I didn’t really know her at the time but she was already telling me that she was going to look out for me and that it was going to be okay over there,” Jones said. “So that meant a lot to me and I really appreciated it, especially with me being that young kid that used to watch her play all the time.”

Jones relished the opportunity to get to know Griner on a more personal level as teammates overseas. She often went over to the Griners’ apartment in Russia. They’d cook dinner for her and all spent time together watching basketball, playing video games and card games, or just hanging out. Jones knows those seem like normal things, but having that support system has been crucial to getting through overseas seasons away from family and friends.

“I feel like a lot of BG is misunderstood,” Jones said. “She puts on a tough exterior, but she’s one of the most loving people that you’ll be around. … Ultimately when you get to know her you realize just how exceptional she is.”

WNBA players lead movement for Griner’s return

A poignant sentiment that’s repeatedly been shared as Griner’s situation has unfolded is how different the public outrage and cry for government action might be if this were an NBA player detained.

Creating that attention is part of what players have described as one of the driving points behind the “We Are BG” movement. They hope keeping the public aware and creating understanding of how important it is to get Griner home as soon as possible will create more pressure on the Biden administration to do everything possible to get her home safely as soon as possible.

Since the start of the season on May 6, each WNBA team has displayed BG 42 decals on the courts of their respective arenas. All 12 league markets have also gotten involved in BG’s Heart and Sole Shoe Drive, which Griner started in 2016 to provide shoes to the homeless in Arizona.

“Just trying to embody her spirit and what she brings to this league,” said Skylar Diggins-Smith, Griner’s Mercury and Team USA teammate. “I just remember all the thankless things she did for people, and just trying to carry on that legacy and hold it down for her until she gives back. We really don’t have a league without her and just having her representation. And saying her name, amplifying her name, is so important.”

“We Are BG” pins have been worn by players throughout the last several months. The same can be said for a series of sweatshirts and T-shirts, including a black and orange “We Are BG” design that has a QR code on the back that links to a Change.org petition. Signing that petition is one way the public can collectively call on the U.S. government to prioritize Griner’s “swift and safe return,” and the website also encourages people to contact the White House and other lawmakers with the same message.

The WNBPA has played a key role in coordinating those efforts, as it so often has when it comes to activism in the league.

“The union was there to step right in and be a major facilitator for us to use our platform, use our voice, do as much as we can,” Stewart said. “We are all in this fight together to bring her home, and I think that when you have those strength in numbers it makes a bigger splash. We are getting people’s attention and we need to continue to ask President Biden and the White House to bring her home.”

Los Angeles Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike, who serves as president for the WNBPA, touched on another key point of the “We Are BG” movement at a press conference alongside civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton, Cherrelle Griner and others last Friday in Chicago as part of All-Star weekend.

“She looks like us. She is us,” Ogwumike said. “Our 144 have always stood together as sisters. It’s part of our DNA as team-sport athletes and as women who have often been undervalued and who must move together to be seen.

“But what America needs to understand is that she is you too. She is the fun aunt. She’s the wife who encourages her spouse to thrive. She’s a daughter who celebrates her dad’s service on the Fourth. She’s the kid who was bullied and a role model who stands up for those kids now. She’s kind and she is all of ours. … We’re so lucky to know her. If you don’t know her, you need to.”

At that press conference, Cherelle Griner addressed a letter her wife sent to Biden on July 4, in which she expressed fear she might be stuck in Russia forever . Cherelle, who had previously expressed frustration with the administration’s lack of urgency to get Griner home, said Biden wrote back to tell BG she wasn’t forgotten.

“I understand that what they’re doing is very challenging due to the circumstances with Russia and the United States right now,” she said. “And so I want to make it very clear that our next move as supporters for BG is to make sure that the administration understands that they have our full support in doing any and everything necessary to be able to bring BG home as well as every other wrongfully detained American.”

Griner’s absence loomed over the rest of All-Star weekend in Chicago. Players brought attention to the situation throughout the festivities, including the statement of solidarity through the uniform swap.

“It’s also a way to have other people see her name,” Sue Bird said postgame. “Maybe someone turned on the TV and doesn’t know about the story and is like, ‘Oh why are they all wearing the same jersey number?’ And in those moments it brings awareness and it constantly reminds the Biden Administration that we are supporting them and whatever they need to do to get Brittney home, we’re behind them.”

What lies ahead for Griner in Russian court

Griner pleaded guilty in Russian court on July 7. She acknowledged possessing the cartridges — which contained .702 grams of hashish oil and traces of cannabis oil — but said she had no intent to break the law and they were only in her luggage because she packed hastily, according to Reuters.

“There was no intent. I didn’t want to break the law,” Reuters quoted Griner saying through her interpreter.

The plea, which doesn’t automatically end a trial in Russia’s judicial system, was an expected move due to the nature of the authoritarian country’s legal system, according to ESPN’s T.J. Quinn . The guilty plea was also a necessary strategy to help facilitate any sort of potential prisoner exchange. Russia authorities have signaled interest in the release of an arms dealer named Viktor Bout, nicknamed “the Merchant of Death,” who is serving a 25-year sentence in the U.S. for supporting terrorism.

On Thursday, the general manager and a player on UMMC Ekaterinburg testified to Griner’s positive character, according to Reuters. On Friday, Griner’s lawyer gave the court a U.S. doctor’s letter recommending she use medical cannabis to treat pain, according to the Associated Press. Medical cannabis isn’t legal in Russia. That same day, the defense also submitted tests Griner underwent as part of an anti-doping check, which didn’t detect any prohibited substances in her system.

The next hearing is scheduled for July 26. Her detention has been authorized through Dec. 20, but her lawyers have said they expect the trial to conclude sometime in early August. WNBA players are determined to keep advocating for their teammate, friend and sister, though clearly much remains out of their control.

“You’re doing what you can, but it’s now at that political level where the only thing you can do is just keep advocating for her and hoping that they do make a change, that they do see the concerns and the reasons why BG should be back home,” Jones said. “But ultimately there really isn’t anything that we can do except for continuing to use our voices. So it’s very frustrating, it’s very disheartening.”