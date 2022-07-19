ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petersburg, VA

Council Communicates - July 5, 2022 Council Meeting

 3 days ago

Council Communicates does NOT represent the official minutes...

Proclamation Presented to Petersburg Community Corrections

On Tuesday, July 19, Petersburg City Council presented the staff of Petersburg Community Corrections with a proclamation recognizing the important work they do in the community serving clients. Community Corrections is a leader and significant contributor in the criminal justice field. The agency delivers effective adult community corrections services, which reduces recidivism and promotes public safety.
PETERSBURG, VA
New mixed-use travel center planned in Greensville County

Keedwell Family Limited Partnership, based in Henrico, is moving forward with plans to build a new mixed-use travel plaza at the corner of Otterdam Road and Sussex Drive in Emporia. The plans for the complex include a fast food restaurant with drive-thru, a truck stop, a gas station with a...
GREENSVILLE COUNTY, VA
Petersburg’s City Attorney Receives Appointment from Governor

Anthony (Tony) Williams has been appointed to the Criminal Justice Services Board (CJSB) by Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin. The CJSB is the policy board for the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS). "It is my sincerest honor to accept this appointment by Governor Youngkin,” said Williams. “In my years...
PETERSBURG, VA
Nonprofit opens two additional shelters for women in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two new recovery homes for women opened in Richmond, this week, through the Real Life organization. Women transitioning from incarceration, homelessness, or addiction can move into the shelters without having to worry about any costs. There, they’ll work with counselors on a path of recovery, education, parenting skills, and job placement.
RICHMOND, VA
Communications officers lay the Emporia Police Department groundwork

In January, the Emporia Police Department upgraded to the Emergency Dispatch Medical communications system. The new technology allows communications officers to assist callers more than ever. EPD Chief Rick Pinksaw praised the communications officers dispatching personnel to emergencies. “I can’t say enough. They are the backbone of the department, and...
EMPORIA, VA
Ex-Virginia School Administrator Gets 5 Years for Fraud

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Richmond woman was sentenced Tuesday to more than five years in prison for directing a yearslong scheme to defraud state and federal officials of at least $230,000 in student financial aid funds, a prosecutor said. Court documents showed that Kiesha Pope, 48, was the...
RICHMOND, VA
Youngkin shifts Virginia right, raising profile inside GOP

RICHMOND, Va. — To promote the recently signed Virginia budget and its array of tax cuts, Gov. Glenn Youngkin hosted two high-energy campaign-style celebrations, complete with bright lighting, throngs of supporters and a booming playlist that harkened back to his winning run last year. Other bill signings and news...
VIRGINIA STATE

