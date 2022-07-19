Council Communicates - July 5, 2022 Council Meeting

On Tuesday, July 19, Petersburg City Council presented the staff of Petersburg Community Corrections with a proclamation recognizing the important work they do in the community serving clients. Community Corrections is a leader and significant contributor in the criminal justice field. The agency delivers effective adult community corrections services, which reduces recidivism and promotes public safety.
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Motion approved. This decision resulted in the sound of boos from people against a proposed construction plan in Suffolk and the increased traffic that would go with it. Now, the plan will go to Suffolk City Council. The plan involves developing a plot of land near Nansemond-Suffolk Academy. It would create […]
Keedwell Family Limited Partnership, based in Henrico, is moving forward with plans to build a new mixed-use travel plaza at the corner of Otterdam Road and Sussex Drive in Emporia. The plans for the complex include a fast food restaurant with drive-thru, a truck stop, a gas station with a...
RICHMOND, Va. — Taylor Garrett trekked through the woods in Oregon Hill on a muggy Thursday morning as most Richmonders slept. CBS 6 followed Garrett as she walked over weeds and by overgrown trees to find a tent tucked away from nearby homes. “Hello? It’s Taylor from Daily Planet...
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — For anyone looking for a new job, you may be able to find it at the Henrico Department of Public Works job fair next week. The job fair will be held on Wednesday, July 27 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Varina Area Library, located at 1875 New Market Road in Richmond.
Anthony (Tony) Williams has been appointed to the Criminal Justice Services Board (CJSB) by Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin. The CJSB is the policy board for the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS). "It is my sincerest honor to accept this appointment by Governor Youngkin,” said Williams. “In my years...
A Richmond woman was sentenced today to 63 months in prison for orchestrating a six-year scheme to defraud the United States Department of Education and the Commonwealth of Virginia of at least $230,000 in student financial aid funds. According to court documents, from 2006 through 2017, Kiesha Pope, 48, was...
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two new recovery homes for women opened in Richmond, this week, through the Real Life organization. Women transitioning from incarceration, homelessness, or addiction can move into the shelters without having to worry about any costs. There, they’ll work with counselors on a path of recovery, education, parenting skills, and job placement.
GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Road work is set to begin as early as next week to improve a traffic intersection in Goochland County. The two streets that form the intersection are Fairground Road and Sandy Hood Road. Drivers are being urged by the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) to stay up to date on road closures along both these streets.
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One of the United States’ leading retailers offering quality designer merchandise at lower prices is opening a new store in Henrico County. That’s right, Marshalls is headed to Staples Mill Square shopping center. The new store is moving from its old location...
Effective July 6, 2022, the Virginia State Bar Disciplinary Board has indefinitely suspended Dinwiddie County Commonwealth’s Attorney Ann Cabell Baskervill’s license to practice law due to an unknown impairment as a result of an injury. An order issued by the State Bar stated that, “The Bar’s disciplinary board...
In January, the Emporia Police Department upgraded to the Emergency Dispatch Medical communications system. The new technology allows communications officers to assist callers more than ever. EPD Chief Rick Pinksaw praised the communications officers dispatching personnel to emergencies. “I can’t say enough. They are the backbone of the department, and...
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg’s only public pool is now open for the summer! This is the first time in two years the Farmer Street Pool has been open after being closed because of the pandemic. Petersburg Parks and Recreation Department said the pool was already in need of...
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Richmond woman was sentenced Tuesday to more than five years in prison for directing a yearslong scheme to defraud state and federal officials of at least $230,000 in student financial aid funds, a prosecutor said. Court documents showed that Kiesha Pope, 48, was the...
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — More than 300 homes and businesses in the Lauderdale, Gayton and Cambridge Drive areas in Henrico County are currently experiencing a natural gas outage, according to the Richmond Department of Public Utilities. DPU tweeted that technicians are on hand to restore gas service once...
RICHMOND, Va. — To promote the recently signed Virginia budget and its array of tax cuts, Gov. Glenn Youngkin hosted two high-energy campaign-style celebrations, complete with bright lighting, throngs of supporters and a booming playlist that harkened back to his winning run last year. Other bill signings and news...
