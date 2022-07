Summer break is a great time to relax. Nonetheless, it can be an opportunity to focus on learning, whether your child is academically behind or wants to get ahead. Summer reading is essential for students to retain their information and skills from the previous school year. Students who do not read, run the risk of lagging behind their peers. Parents and teachers can help their children avoid this by encouraging them to read. During the first year of the pandemic, thousands of students across the United States fell behind in school. Unfortunately, many are still behind. The setback has been dubbed an “academic success crisis” by some analysts.

PASADENA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO