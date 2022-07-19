Top 10 Best Dog Nail Clippers

If you’re like a lot of iPhone users, you rely on your device to document the world around you. Your phone’s camera features are super sophisticated and allow you to express yourself in so many ways (and with so many filters and photo-taking options, to boot). But when you take that many photos and videos and never delete them or properly store them in the Cloud, your device can get full fast. Since there’s nothing we dislike more than a “storage is full” pop-up that deters us from taking more pics and videos (or downloading apps), it’s important to find ways to free up storage while still enjoying all that your phone has to offer. This is the iPhoto setting you should turn off immediately to free up so much storage — don’t worry, you won’t miss it one bit.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO