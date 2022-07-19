University Community Notes Passing of Dalton Whitt, Emeritus Faculty

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Central Arkansas senior has been selected to participate in the 75th American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) Girls Nation session in Washington, D.C. Clara Bozzay, a rising senior at Little Rock Christian Academy, is one of 100 young women selected to attend the premier ALA program representing Arkansas as a "senator" for the state from July, 23-30. ALA Girls Nation is a seven-day leadership conference that provides aspiring young women leaders with practical insight into how the federal government operates, instills a sense of pride in our country, and promotes youth civic engagement.
