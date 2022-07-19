ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesboro, AR

University Community Notes Passing of Dalton Whitt, Emeritus Faculty

astate.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJONESBORO – The university community extends sympathy to the family, friends and former colleagues of H. Dalton Whitt of Maumelle, who died last week. Whitt retired...

www.astate.edu

Comments / 0

Related
astate.edu

Delta Digital News Service Student Excels in Diamond Journalism Awards

JONESBORO – Student journalist Rangsiya Faihin with the Delta Digital News Service (DDNS) in the School of Media and Journalism at Arkansas State University placed as a finalist in the 2022 Diamond Journalism Awards during a ceremony in North Little Rock. Sponsored by the Society of Professional Journalists and...
JONESBORO, AR
thv11.com

Former Razorback Twin Pole Vaulters find success as Pharmacy Students

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Former Razorback pole vaulters and identical twins Tori Hoggard and Lexi Jacobus have done a lot together. They started out as gymnasts, then found their way to track and field. The sisters were standouts at Cabot High in the sport, winning numerous state titles. What...
CABOT, AR
KATV

Central Arkansas senior to participate in 75th ALA Girls Nation session in Washington D.C.

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Central Arkansas senior has been selected to participate in the 75th American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) Girls Nation session in Washington, D.C. Clara Bozzay, a rising senior at Little Rock Christian Academy, is one of 100 young women selected to attend the premier ALA program representing Arkansas as a "senator" for the state from July, 23-30. ALA Girls Nation is a seven-day leadership conference that provides aspiring young women leaders with practical insight into how the federal government operates, instills a sense of pride in our country, and promotes youth civic engagement.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Gov. Hutchinson announces resignation of Secretary of Arkansas Department of Public Safety

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On July 21, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced that Jami Cook has resigned as Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Public Safety and Director of the Division on Law Enforcement Standards and Training. According to a press release, Secretary Cook’s resignation letter to the Governor...
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jonesboro, AR
Local
Arkansas Education
Maumelle, AR
Education
Arkansas State
Arkansas Obituaries
Maumelle, AR
Obituaries
Jonesboro, AR
Education
City
Maumelle, AR
Jonesboro, AR
Obituaries
neareport.com

Internal Medicine Specialist Dr. Lee Cranfill Joins St. Bernards Clopton Clinic

JONESBORO, Ark. – St. Bernards Healthcare announced Monday that Internal Medicine Specialist Lee Cranfill, M.D., P.A has joined the St. Bernards Clopton Clinic medical team, which consists of more than 20 multi-specialty healthcare providers. Dr. Cranfill adds more than three decades of practice to the team at Clopton Clinic,...
JONESBORO, AR
FOX 16 News

Arkansas heat drives Little Rock Zoo to modify admission hours

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Due to the extreme heat in central Arkansas, officials with the Little Rock Zoo have modified their admission hours. Starting Thursday, zoo officials said that they will limit outdoor exposure during the hottest part of the day for the well-being of the staff and animals. The zoo hours are now 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., with the last admission at 1:30 p.m.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Football staff changes abound for Stuttgart

For the first time since 2018, Head Coach Josh Price’s football staff has seen an overhaul after three coaches moved on and facilitated three new hires. “Yeah, this is our first significant movement in four years,” said Price. “But there shouldn’t be any huge change. We shuffled some of our guys and brought a few new faces in.”
STUTTGART, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#University Of Memphis#Arkansas State University#Delta State University#The College Of Business#Navy
ed88radio.com

Democrat Chris Jones lays out plan to raise teacher pay to $50,000

Against the backdrop of historic Central High School in Little Rock, Democratic gubernatorial nominee Chris Jones outlined Tuesday (July 19) a plan to raise teacher and staff pay in public schools and to close gaps on a growing teacher shortage. Jones said the state should use up to $400 million...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Voter petitions submitted for marijuana, Pope County casino repeal amendments

Representatives of Responsible Growth Arkansas wheeled in boxes of voter petitions Friday to the Secretary of State's Office in an attempt to qualify their recreational marijuana proposal for the statewide ballot in November. The group delivered 38,951 petition pages containing 192,828 signatures from voters in 29 of Arkansas' 75 counties,...
POPE COUNTY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Obituaries
fox16.com

ARKANSAUNA: Arkansas one of the hottest places on Earth this week

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – No records have been broken here in Little Rock this week, but that doesn’t mean temperatures have not been really hot. So hot, that Little Rock has been out several areas for high temperatures. On Monday, Little Rock hit 101°. That was higher than the high in Amarillo, TX as well as Albuquerque, NM.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Kait 8

Citizens petition to allow chickens in Cherokee Village

CHEROKEE VILLAGE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas community is asking its leaders to allow chickens inside the city limits. Citizens in Cherokee Village have started a petition, earning close to 1,000 signatures. Owning chickens, or any farm animal, within city limits of Cherokee Village is against the law, breaking...
CHEROKEE VILLAGE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy