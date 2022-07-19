ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID-19 patients more likely to develop cardiovascular diseases and diabetes soon after infection

Science Daily
 3 days ago

Patients who contract COVID-19 face a higher risk of developing cardiovascular diseases and diabetes, particularly in the three months following infection, according to a new study by Emma Rezel-Potts, Martin Gulliford, and colleagues of King's College London, United Kingdom, publishing July 19 in the open access journal PLOS Medicine....

www.sciencedaily.com

