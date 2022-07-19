ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Your Favorite Childhood Toy Store Is Making a Big Comeback This Fall

By Emily Rella
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 5 days ago

We'll never grow up. Millennials, Gen X'ers, and Boomers alike all mourned the death of the beloved toy store of our childhoods, Toys "R" Us, when it announced it would be shuttering all of its doors in 2018.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WInkt_0glI2uwV00
Matthew Horwood | Getty Images

But now, thanks to a partnership with fellow once-struggling retailer Macy's, the iconic toy store is making a comeback.

Macy's announced that it will be bringing back Toys "R" Us storefronts inside of every Macy's store in the U.S., ranging in size from 1,000 square feet to 10,000 square feet.

The new toy stores will begin popping up in late July and will be completed by October 15, with the largest buildouts located in flagship Macy's locations, such as New York, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. For the holiday season, some Toys "R" Us stores are expected to expand from 500 to 3,000 square feet to accommodate a large selection of toys.

"Macy's cannot wait to bring the Toys "R" Us experience to life in our stores," said Nata Dvir, Macy's chief merchandising officer in a company release. "We hope Toys "R" Us kids of all ages discover the joy of exploration and play within our shops and families create special memories together. The customer response to our partnership with Toys "R" Us has been incredible and our toy business has seen tremendous growth."

Last summer, Macy's adding Toys "R" Us products to its website. Now, they'll have brick-and-mortar shelving space.

The iconic toy retailer filed for bankruptcy in September 2017 and closed its final store in January 2021. The company was in business for around 70 years and had around 735 stores (including Babies "R" Us stores) remaining upon its final closures.

"Thanks to each of you who shared your amazing journey to (and through) parenthood with us," the company penned to customers amid the news that it would be shutting doors for good, "Promise us just this one thing: Don't ever grow up. Play on!"

It looks like the day has finally come to continue playing on.

Macy's, which is set to benefit amid the surge in holiday shopping, was up around 4% in a one-day period as of late Tuesday afternoon.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Joel Eisenberg

List of Macy's Location Closings in 2022

Once among the most popular of all retailers, the venerable chain has been closing stalwart locations, with more scheduled to permanently shutter in the second half of the current calendar year.
Footwear News

Macy’s to Open 3 More Small Off-Mall Stores This Fall. Here’s Where to Find Them.

Macy’s is accelerating its plan to roll out smaller stores that are unattached to malls. The department store retailer announced on Wednesday that it will open three new off-mall, small-format stores this fall. The news comes as Macy’s leans into a strategy that involves expanding locations of its off-price Backstage stores as well as Market by Macy’s concept, a smaller-format outpost spanning approximately 20,000 square feet compared to the retailer’s usual 200,000-square-foot spaces.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
UPI News

Macy's to add more smaller stores as chain exits shopping malls

July 20 (UPI) -- Macy's is speeding up plans to exit suburban shopping malls, in favor of more densely populated areas, as the department store chain repositions its real estate to reflect shoppers' preferences coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Macy's announced Wednesday it will open three Market by Macy's...
RETAIL
deseret.com

Toys R Us is making a comeback ... again

Toys R Us is making a grand return. Driving the news: Macy’s has announced that the Toys R Us brand will appear in every Macy’s store in the U.S. this holiday season, according to a news release. Toys R Us will reemerge with in-store shops at Macy’s locations starting in late July and will continue rolling out through Oct. 15.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
San Francisco, CA
Lifestyle
County
San Francisco, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
State
New York State
Kristen Walters

Famous clothing brand closing dozens stores across the US

A famous clothing brand recently announced that it would be closing at least 40 store locations across the US this year. It was recently announced that Chicos, a famous clothing brand for women, is set to close more than 40 stores across the United States. The company made the announcement earlier this week, citing challenges in the current retail environment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Toy Store#New Toy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Macy's
NewsBreak
Shopping
GOBankingRates

7 Secret Money Traps at Walmart

Every time you go shopping and think you've stumbled on a good deal, the truth is, you've actually been manipulated at least a little bit into thinking as much. While some of the deals you get truly...
SHOPPING
Eater

Which Chain Makes the Best Fried Chicken?

It is not March, but the bracket formula transcends seasons and disciplines. We found the formula extremely helpful for declaring the best bowl food in 2020’s Bowl Bowl. And here, now and over the next few days (do check back), we’re applying it to the wide world of fast-food chain fried chicken.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Walmart Checkout Line Karen Who Left TikTok Floored

Walking around the store, gazing at the newest merchandise can be fun. After all, there's always some newfangled product hitting the shelves. Seaweed-flavored Pringles, bacon soda, or canned bread, anyone? Sometimes the grocery aisles feel like a strange, magical world where anything is possible. Manufacturers can seemingly infuse any flavor into any food and cram pretty much anything into a can (except broccoli. You will never see broccoli in a can). Yes, the world is all sunshine and lollipops — and then it happens. You cross the threshold into the place that could suck the joy out of Elmo. You have entered the check-out line.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

52K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy