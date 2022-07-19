Police Department Names Interim Police Chief

The Santa Barbara City Council approved the $4.5 million architecture design contract for the new police station this week. Cearnal Collective designed the three-story 64,000-square-foot building that will replace the commuter parking lot on the corners of Cota and Santa Barbara Streets. An associated 84,000 square foot parking structure will also be built to accommodate 236 parking spaces. Each structure will have a subterranean level with some surface parking. Additional features will include a lounge, locker room, firing range, fitness center, and crime lab.
