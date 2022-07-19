ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Police Department Names Interim Police Chief

santabarbaraca.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommander Marylinda Arroyo will be serving as the Interim Police Chief for the City of...

santabarbaraca.gov

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara’s New Interim Police Chief: ‘I’m Just a Footnote’

Marylinda Arroyo’s professional résumé is bursting with historical firsts. She’s the first woman officer in the Santa Barbara Police Department’s history to be promoted to the rank of lieutenant. She’s the first woman to make captain, the first to be elevated to the rank of commander, and now ​— ​as of last week — the first to be named the city’s interim police chief. Arroyo may also happen to be the first person diagnosed with dyslexia to run the department.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Santa Barbara City Council Approves Contract for New Police Station

The Santa Barbara City Council approved the $4.5 million architecture design contract for the new police station this week. Cearnal Collective designed the three-story 64,000-square-foot building that will replace the commuter parking lot on the corners of Cota and Santa Barbara Streets. An associated 84,000 square foot parking structure will also be built to accommodate 236 parking spaces. Each structure will have a subterranean level with some surface parking. Additional features will include a lounge, locker room, firing range, fitness center, and crime lab.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Barbara, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Santa Barbara Independent

Prosecution Rests Its Case: Recap of Santa Barbara Triple-Murder Trial So Far

Five weeks into the trial of 31-year-old John Dungan — a Santa Barbara resident charged with the triple-murder of a Solvang woman and her two children in a high-speed collision on Highway 154 in October 2019 — the prosecution has rested, after building a strong case that included emotional testimony from witnesses and investigators reliving the aftermath of the deadly crash.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
oxnardpd.org

SUBJECT: Overdose investigation leads to Narcotics Sales Arrest

During the month of July, 2022, the Oxnard Police Department Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU), the South District Neighborhood Policing Team (NPT), and Homeless Liaison Officers (HLO’s) began an investigation regarding an increase in drug use and drug overdoses occurring in the area of Yucca Street and Saviers Road. During the investigation, Abel Mejia was identified as being involved in the sale of Fentanyl in the surrounding area. DEU Detectives developed enough evidence to obtain a search warrant for narcotics sales.
OXNARD, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Suspicious Montecito Death Ruled Homicide by Detectives

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Detectives have determined the suspicious death in Montecito two months ago is classified as a homicide. Sheriff's Deputies responded to the 900 block of Park Lane on the morning of May 27, 2022, for a report of an unresponsive person in a residence. Several days later the autopsy determined the death was unnatural and the investigation continued.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Lieutenant
oxnardpd.org

SUBJECT: Parolee at Large Arrested After Barricading in Residence, K9 Assists in Apprehension

SUSPECTS: Frank Morales, 37-year-old Oxnard resident. On July 22, 2022, with the assistance of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, Oxnard K9 Unit, and the Oxnard Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Unit (UAV), the Oxnard SWAT Team served an arrest warrant at an apartment complex in the 1100 blk. of South Oxnard Blvd. The felony warrant was regarding Frank Morales, a documented Oxnard criminal street gang member and parolee at large. Morales’ warrant had a “caution code” attached indicating Morales had “violent tendencies”.
OXNARD, CA
kclu.org

Detectives say man has been arrested for machete attack on teen in Ventura County

It’s an attack which could have ended very badly. Detectives say a Ventura County teenager was assaulted by a man with a machete. Now, there’s been an arrest in the case. Ventura County Sheriff’s detectives say it happened June 25th, in Thousand Oaks. Four teenagers showed up at a Warwick Avenue apartment complex, and confronted two other teens who lived in the neighborhood.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara MTD service changes to occur Aug. 15

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara MTD's annual service change will go into effect on Aug. 15. Temporary schedule reductions were implemented at the end of April due to a shortage of bus operators, and the majority of the reductions will remain in effect through Aug. 15 due to the continued shortage, said MTD spokeswoman Hillary Blackerby.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
kclu.org

Ventura County detectives break up Southern California brothel ring

Ventura County prosecutors say eight people have pled guilty to charges they ran a half dozen brothels in Southern California disguised as legitimate businesses. The Ventura County Human Trafficking Task Force started an investigation in September of 2020, after seeing online ads offering sex. It led them to businesses in...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara County’s Leading Causes of Death Revealed in New Report

Over the past three years, the death rate for Santa Barbara County’s Hispanic residents declined by 40 percent, while the death rate for White non-Hispanic residents increased by 46 percent. Between 2018 and 2020, the White death rate — 899.5 per 100,000 — was the highest in the county and nearly three times higher than the death rate for Hispanic residents. This information comes courtesy of a new report on the leading causes of death in Santa Barbara County.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Yang Refuses to Cooperate with Hit-and-Run Investigation

UC Santa Barbara Chancellor Henry Yang, accused by a student of striking him with his car on campus then leaving the scene, refused to cooperate with California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers investigating the incident, newly released records show. Yang’s attorney advised him “not to be interviewed due to potential charges...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Tree Removal Scheduled on Milpas Street

The City’s Urban Forestry Program will be removing a Ficus microcarpa, Indian Laurel fig in front of the property located at 519 N. Milpas Street. The removal is scheduled for Tuesday, July 26.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
kclu.org

One mobile home destroyed, second heavily damaged by fire on Central Coast

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire which destroyed one mobile home, and heavily damaged a second on the Central Coast. The fire was discovered just before 1 p.m. Thursday in the Rancho Alamo Mobile Home Park, in Los Alamos. Santa Barbara County firefighters arrived to find flames and smoke pouring from a mobile home. It was a total loss. An adjacent mobile home was heavily damaged.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Multi-Vehicle Crash on Highway 154 [Santa Barbara, CA]

Five-Vehicle Crash on Highway 154, Ambulance Dispatched. The crash happened on July 15th, at around 3:00 p.m. near Cachuma Lake. According to reports, the incident happened when a pickup-truck struck a semi-truck and then veered into a ditch. At this time, it is unclear how the other three vehicles became involved in the crash.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy