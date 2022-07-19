ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

City Celebrates 50 years of Sister Cityhood with Puerto Vallarta

santabarbaraca.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a recent ceremony, the City celebrated 50 years of Sister Cityhood with...

santabarbaraca.gov

visitventuraca.com

Quirky, Hidden, Unique Places in Ventura

We don’t have a Gum Wall – we prefer to keep our gum in our mouth – but in Ventura we do have two (sometimes hidden) World War II gun turrets on the beach, the office where Johnny Cash hammered out business deals, and the church that inadvertently led to Cash’s famed Folsom Prison concert. Plus, Perry Mason’s real-life office, a haunted adobe, and a memorial to the greatest surfing dog ever – a memorial that will happily remind you that there are so many good things in life.
VENTURA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara MTD service changes to occur Aug. 15

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara MTD's annual service change will go into effect on Aug. 15. Temporary schedule reductions were implemented at the end of April due to a shortage of bus operators, and the majority of the reductions will remain in effect through Aug. 15 due to the continued shortage, said MTD spokeswoman Hillary Blackerby.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
santaynezvalleystar.com

Book Signing Canceled for Los Alamos Author at Bedford Winery

LOS ALAMOS — The Western Author Party & Signing event at Bedford Winery, scheduled for Saturday, July 23, has been postponed due to an outbreak of COVID-19 among people close to the event. The event was to feature R. Lawson Gamble and his third novel in the “Johnny Alias”...
LOS ALAMOS, CA
Bon Appétit

Where to Eat in Ojai, California

All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Only 90 minutes north of Los Angeles by car and 15 miles inland from the Pacific Ocean, Ojai has long been a go-to place for Angelenos to get away and recharge. The town is tucked into a valley of the same name, surrounded by mountain ranges. A feeling of serenity permeates the main street (Ojai Ave.) and the encompassing landscape is lush with citrus and avocado groves, wildflower fields, and hiking trails. Against this beautiful backdrop, a burgeoning restaurant scene has taken shape, one that displays the open-heartedness and geniality for which the town is known. In the last year alone, a flurry of creative, warm, and downright delicious bakeries and restaurants have opened their doors to celebrate the bounty of a wonderful agricultural region.
OJAI, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Eastside Residents Worry About Pool Accessibility at Ortega Park

Santa Barbara’s Ortega Park has been the center of a tug-of-war between community activists and city leadership over what will be included in the park’s proposed Master Plan, but Eastside residents are worried about the availability of resources now, particularly the ability for youth to use and learn to swim in the park’s public pool.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Maria-Bonita School District hosts job fair for open positions

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Maria-Bonita School District is holding a job fair for open positions Friday and Saturday. According to the district, the job fair will be at 708 South Miller Street in Santa Maria on Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Open positions for The post Santa Maria-Bonita School District hosts job fair for open positions appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
signalscv.com

Ventura County rides again at Ventura County Fair

The Ventura County Fair returns Aug. 3-14 with 12 days of fun, excitement and entertainment. Returning after the two-year postponement, this year’s fair, with the tagline “VC Fair Rides Again,” is a celebration of Ventura County’s creativity, tradition and resilience. The fair will bring back unique exhibits, contests and top-of-the line Grandstand Entertainment performances, free with fair admission.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Foodbank of Santa Barbara County seeking support for upcoming Lompoc Empty Bowls fundraiser

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is urging people to help families in need in Lompoc. For the first time since 2019, the foodbank is hosting the 17th Annual Lompoc Empty Bowls event. The organization says this is the biggest fundraiser it offers for low-income families and others in need The post Foodbank of Santa Barbara County seeking support for upcoming Lompoc Empty Bowls fundraiser appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara’s New Interim Police Chief: ‘I’m Just a Footnote’

Marylinda Arroyo’s professional résumé is bursting with historical firsts. She’s the first woman officer in the Santa Barbara Police Department’s history to be promoted to the rank of lieutenant. She’s the first woman to make captain, the first to be elevated to the rank of commander, and now ​— ​as of last week — the first to be named the city’s interim police chief. Arroyo may also happen to be the first person diagnosed with dyslexia to run the department.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Tree Removal Scheduled on Milpas Street

The City’s Urban Forestry Program will be removing a Ficus microcarpa, Indian Laurel fig in front of the property located at 519 N. Milpas Street. The removal is scheduled for Tuesday, July 26.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
kcrw.com

To see who’s breaking drought rules, turn to this science teacher’s map

Satellite imagery can show whether households are complying with watering rules during the drought. One Ventura County science teacher is ready to hold people accountable. The language of the Serrano tribe native to the San Bernardino Mountains almost went extinct. Now historians and a new generation of Indigenous Californians are working to keep it alive.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
santabarbaraca.gov

Upcoming State Street Master Plan Contract Council Hearing

On July 26, 2022 City Council will hold a hearing to receive an update on the work of the State Street Advisory Committee and the State Street Master Plan consultant selection process; and consider awarding a contract to MIG, Inc. for consulting services that include a community engagement plan; technical studies on transportation, stormwater management, and utilities; an urban design framework; and an implementation plan with cost estimates, phasing, ongoing maintenance, and operations.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Ment Media

Structure Fire displaces 10 in Los Alamos

Structure Fire Los Alamos, CA July 21, 2022Ben Parliament / Ment Media. At 12:50pm Santa Barbara County Fire responded to the Rancho Alamo Trailer Park in Los Alamos, CA located just off Highway 101 for a mobile home fire. Arriving units found a fully engulfed mobile home with surrounding brush on fire and several nearby structures threatened. All occupants were reported out and Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office assisted with evacuations of nearby residents.
LOS ALAMOS, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Cruz Island’s Unsolved Mystery

In a far corner of what was once a large ranch vegetable garden, along the lane that leads into the Main Ranch on Santa Cruz Island, stands a 19th-century wooden seed house, painted white with yellow trim. Long ago, it was used for storage of gardening tools and supplies. Against one wall is a cabinet full of small drawers identified with labels, some in Italian, as to the types of seeds within.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

