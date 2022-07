A heat wave continues to build over the Midwest and central Plains this week and this weekend where temperatures will reach to the lower 100s at times. Columbia officially made it to 100° for the first time since August of 2018. We are likely to make it to 100° again on Friday and Saturday as a stretch of excessive heat continues. Heat index values will be near or slightly above 105° on both of these days as humidity increases.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO