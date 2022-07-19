Late summer road trip: Jefferson City

The progressive city of Columbia, MO, has a rich history and vibrant future. With tons of entertainment options, a diverse economy and a low cost of living, it’s no wonder COMO has been consistently ranked one of the best places to live in the U.S. Home to the University of Missouri, it also earns high marks as one of the nation’s top college towns. From the Botanic Garden and Museum of Art and Archaeology to the Francis Quadrangle and Mizzou Sports Park, the university is home to landmark architecture, cultural offerings and elite SEC sports. It’s also an economic engine helping drive the city’s health care, research and high-tech industry sectors.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO