ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Late summer road trip: Jefferson City

By Kate Uptergrove
West Newsmagazine
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking for a late summer trip idea before the kids head back to school? Why not plan one with a bit of educational value built it among the fun?. A weekday trip to Jefferson City fits the bill. But be warned, you’ll want to have at least two full days to...

www.westnewsmagazine.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
livability.com

Best Places to Live in the US in 2022

The progressive city of Columbia, MO, has a rich history and vibrant future. With tons of entertainment options, a diverse economy and a low cost of living, it’s no wonder COMO has been consistently ranked one of the best places to live in the U.S. Home to the University of Missouri, it also earns high marks as one of the nation’s top college towns. From the Botanic Garden and Museum of Art and Archaeology to the Francis Quadrangle and Mizzou Sports Park, the university is home to landmark architecture, cultural offerings and elite SEC sports. It’s also an economic engine helping drive the city’s health care, research and high-tech industry sectors.
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Girardeau, MO
Jefferson City, MO
Government
City
Columbia, MO
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
City
Jefferson City, MO
City
Louisiana, MO
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
State
Louisiana State
Local
Missouri Government
Jefferson City, MO
Lifestyle
nwestiowa.com

Speeder arrested as fugitive of Missouri

ROCK RAPIDS—A 28-year-old Jefferson City, MO, man was arrested about 9:45 a.m. Saturday, July 16, near Rock Rapids as being a fugitive from justice. The arrest of Manuel Lopez stemmed from the stop of a westbound 2001 Chevrolet Malibu for speeding on Highway 9 near the Jefferson Avenue intersection about seven miles east of Rock Rapids, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Roadtrip#Travel Guide#Road Trip#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Party Politics#Bicentennial Park#Capitol Museum#The General Assembly
firesideguard.com

Centralia Fairgrounds host double tractor pull Saturday

The tractor pulls are returning to Centralia. Saturday, July 23, the Centralia Fairgrounds will host three. A pedal pull, an antique tractor pull and a fire-breathing, black-smoke spewing high-performance pull will give fans plenty of opportunity to get their pulling fix. The pedal pull and antique pull are sponsored by...
CENTRALIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Several Missouri sheriffs say they refuse to handover concealed carry documents if asked by the FBI

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ.) Several Missouri county sheriffs are worried about an alleged FBI request for concealed carry permit holder records. The requests allegedly state that Missouri County Sheriffs' offices will need to hand over concealed carry permit holder records to the FBI. However, Capt. Brian Leer, who works at the Boone County Sheriff's Office, says it's never The post Several Missouri sheriffs say they refuse to handover concealed carry documents if asked by the FBI appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kmmo.com

SEDALIA STREET CLOSED DUE TO AUCTION

The City of Sedalia is closing a street to allow for an auction of merchandise and buildings located at 104-114 West Main Street. A news release says the city is scheduled to close West Main Street from South Osage Avenue to its intersection with South Ohio Avenue from 12:00 a.m. Friday, July 22 to 11:30 p.m. Sunday, July 24.
SEDALIA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Eric Schmitt Bets on Unreliable Witness in Missouri Murder Case

Alice Weiss, 66, lives just outside Columbia, Missouri, on a leafy street with a two-acre retention pond that the neighborhood's 100 or so residents call "the lake." She's an elected board member of the homeowners association and takes it upon herself to manage the landscaping and flower beds in the subdivision's green spaces. She does this despite having to rely heavily on a wheelchair for mobility.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Southbound Highway 63 at Highway 124 reopens after crash

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Southbound Highway 63 at Highway 124 has reopened after a crash closed one lane at 3:10 p.m. and just reopened under an hour later. The Missouri State Highway Patrol official on-site says one vehicle was believed to be crossing Highway 63 from Highway 124 east and was t-boned by another vehicle.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Downtown business owners express concerns about overnight camping at Wabash to City Council

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia City Council is set to hear concerns about a shelter in the downtown area at its meeting Monday night. Members of The Downtown Community Improvement District (CID) plan to share a letter about proposed recommendations to the shelter at the Wabash Bus Station. Downtown CID Executive Director Nickie Davis outlines The post Downtown business owners express concerns about overnight camping at Wabash to City Council appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Crash at Highway 63 and Loy Martin blocking traffic

Watch a live shot of the scene in the player below. COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone County Joint Communications is reporting a vehicle crash on southbound Highway 63 at Loy Martin that is blocking the road. Officials say to use caution, avoid areas if possible and choose an alternate route. The post Crash at Highway 63 and Loy Martin blocking traffic appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
lakeexpo.com

It’s The Dog Days Of Summer At Lake Of The Ozarks, And This Waterfront Restaurant Is Calling

Whether it’s a steamy day in July or really any other time the sun’s shining, Dog Days is one of the Lake’s most popular water bars: and for good reason!. Boaters are drawn to the crystal clear swimming pool, ample seating and beautiful view. With tropical cabanas and pool-side service, Dog Days is a Lakeside paradise, with everything a vacationer could want at Lake of the Ozarks. That includes live music to keep the weekend (or weekday) party going — you’ll find upbeat bands every weekend at Dog Days (see a schedule at the end of this article).
RESTAURANTS
ksgf.com

Lake Of The Ozarks Attorney Found Dead

(KTTS News) — A missing Lake of the Ozarks attorney has been found dead inside his SUV. Camden County authorities say Brian Byrd, 50, was found in the back seat of the vehicle on the parking lot of Lake Regional Hospital. Authorities say he may have been there for...
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
tncontentexchange.com

New lawsuit against city alleges retaliation by former city manager

A new lawsuit against the city of Columbia resulting from the purge of four employees last summer by former City Manager John Glascock casts an unflattering description of the work environment at city hall. Former city budget officer Kyle Rieman, who was fired by Glascock last July, filed suit against...
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy