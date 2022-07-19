ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeley, CO

Weld Community Credit Union Donates to Arty’s Pantry on Aims Community College Campuses

By Aims Communications
aims.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArty’s Pantry provides any enrolled Aims student with groceries, personal hygiene products and school supplies, no questions asked. Aims staff and faculty, community members and grants fund Arty's Pantry, and since 2018 the pantry has served more than 860 students in more than 4,600 visits. Arty’s Pantry has locations on all...

www.aims.edu

