Myrtle Beach Man Drowns in Little River

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A missing Myrtle Beach woman has been found safe, according to Horry County police. Morgan Lee Martin, 28, had been missing since July 10 when she was last seen camping near Pitts Landing in the Conway area, according to police.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Heavy rains in a short period of time Friday caused flooding inside of homes at the Robbers Roost Villas community in North Myrtle Beach. Residents who have lived in the neighborhood for decades said they had never had water inside their homes — until now. “This is the first […]
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A popular bar in Surfside Beach was damaged in a fire Friday morning. The fire broke out at about 5 a.m. at Neal and Pam’s Bar and Grill. It was put out a few hours later, and before 11 a.m., restoration crews were already on scene. Neal and Pam’s has […]
LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) - Six people have been displaced after a fire destroyed a home in Longs Friday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to the mobile home fire on O.J. Rd. in Longs at 10:20 a.m. The fire was extinguished and placed under control with no reported injuries.
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - No one was hurt in a motorcycle crash in the Myrtle Beach area on Thursday. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the wreck at around 4:05 p.m. in the area of Highway 501 and Rhonda Loop. Officials added that the motorcycle was...
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was charged after a shooting Tuesday in Myrtle Beach, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department. Michael Hudson, 56, was arrested and charged with first-degree assault and battery. A person reported a shooting in the area of 8th Avenue North and Lumber Street to officers at the Ted […]
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A South Carolina man lied about being the victim of an armed robbery in Myrtle Beach, and then later robbed a person after hitting them in the head with a souvenir-style bat, according to police. Kyle Monroe Pearson, 30, of Winnsboro, was arrested and charged with armed robbery, assault and […]
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – A child has died following a jet ski crash in Myrtle Beach over the weekend, the coroner’s office confirmed. Horry County Fire Rescue said the crash happened around 7:15 p.m. Sunday on the Intracoastal Waterway. The child’s father was driving the jet...
HORRY COUNTY S.C. (WBTW) — Five years after a Myrtle Beach gas station reported it had a gas leak, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has still not determined what impact the incident had on the environment. Express Mart, located at 2620 S. Kings Hwy, is owned by North Pole Investments Inc., […]
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A police report obtained by News13 on Friday revealed new details about what led up to a man exchanging gunfire with North Myrtle Beach police officers. William Joshua Alston was taken into custody just before 1 p.m. and was taken to a hospital after an hours-long search that began […]
Renovations to the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk are almost complete! According to an announcement on the city’s Facebook page the old wooden planks will be replaced with plastic fiber-glass planks that will hold up longer. The new deck will also have nautical flags that spell out a word but people will have to study the nautical flag alphabet in order to identify it. The replacement is part of a $3.7 million project that extends from Plyler Park to 8th Avenue North and so far, there’s no word on when the project will be completed.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A crash in North Myrtle Beach Wednesday morning blocked traffic on Highway 17. The North Myrtle Beach Dept. of Public Safety is asking drivers to avoid Main Street and Highway 17 northbound. As of 1 p.m., the lanes have reopened.
DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — A 16-year-old was charged with attempted murder after one person was shot multiple times at a tobacco store on Old Latta Highway, according to police. The 16-year-old is charged with attempted murder and is in custody at the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice. The shooting happened at Sarah’s Tobacco, according […]
GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW)- Two people are dead and one person is facing charges in an overnight shooting. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened off North Fraser Street around midnight Thursday morning. In a press release, the sheriff’s office says Ronnie Todd, from Georgetown, is charged with...
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) — A 16-year-old was charged in connection with a shooting that injured another juvenile on Monday in Georgetown County, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. The 16-year-old will be taken into custody at the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia, according to the sheriff’s...
PEMBROKE, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 38-year-old Pembroke man. Jason David Jacobs was last seen July 11 in the area of Highway 710 South and Deep Branch Road in Pembroke, according to deputies. He was reported missing on Monday. He is five […]
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian just before midnight last Thursday. According to the Horry County Coroner’s Office, at approximately 11:24 p.m., Vasquez Martinez Faustino, 44, of Myrtle Beach, was hit by a vehicle while walking on Burcale Road near Claypond Road.
