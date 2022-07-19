Myrtle Beach Man Drowns in Little River

Renovations to the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk are almost complete! According to an announcement on the city’s Facebook page the old wooden planks will be replaced with plastic fiber-glass planks that will hold up longer. The new deck will also have nautical flags that spell out a word but people will have to study the nautical flag alphabet in order to identify it. The replacement is part of a $3.7 million project that extends from Plyler Park to 8th Avenue North and so far, there’s no word on when the project will be completed.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO