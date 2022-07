Dorothy L. Baier, 95, died Wednesday July 20, 2022, at Hillside Assisted Living. She was a life-long resident of Williamsport and wife of the late Roman A. Baier. Born June 17, 1927, in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Charles E. and Marie M. (Janson) Pickering. Dorothy was a graduate of St. Mary’s High School. She was retired from Divine Providence Hospital, as a licensed nurse practitioner with over 20 years of service. Dorothy was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church. She enjoyed hosting holidays, cooking, and baking for her family, and loved animals.

WILLIAMSPORT, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO