Willacy County extends burn ban

Willacy County is looking for ways to reopen a nearly 600-bed prison to help provide jobs and revenue for their community. The Willacy County Regional Detention Facility shut down earlier this year after a private prison company ceased operations. That put nearly 200 people out of work and reduced revenue needed by both the City of Raymondville and Willacy County.
Those living in Laguna Heights, Laguna Vista, Port Isabel and South Padre Island are being asked to conserve water. Low water levels at two reservoirs are pushing the Laguna Madre Water District – which services the cities affected – into stage three mandatory restrictions. “There is no forecast...
Cameron County commissioners voted to pass a resolution that supported the SpaceX Starship super heavy project at the Boca Chica launch site. “The program is going forward with or without the resolution,” Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño said. “But we just felt that we wanted to make sure as a community that we're supportive of them, with the understanding that there are concerns, and we'll continue to raise them."
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Mission is asking the public to conserve water. Residents are asked to not water their lawns on Monday, Wednesday or Friday, a post by the City of Mission stated. The request of voluntary water conservation comes as part of the city’s drought contingency plan. The protocol is also […]
HIDALGO COUNTY (ValleyCentral) –Hidalgo County Precinct 4 will host five testing events as cases rise across the Rio Grande Valley. Over the weekend Hidalgo and Cameron Counties reported over 2,000 new cases of COVID-19. PCR and rapid testing will be available on the following dates: from 3 p.m. to...
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo and Cameron Counties have reported over 2,000 new cases of COVID-19. HIDALGO COUNTY. From Friday to Monday, Hidalgo County has reported 1,488 new cases of COVID-19 and two related deaths, according to a press release sent by the county. The two dead individuals were...
The city of Mission is asking for residents to conserve water on certain days. Residents are being asked not to water their lawns on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays to save water. “Voluntary water conservation protocol is to prevent low water pressure and to participate in the city’s drought contingency plan,”...
The City of Brownsville is asking for public comments on a proposed drainage project in the Southmost area. The North Main Line-Paredes Line project is scheduled to begin in September. The one-million-dollar project is being funded through the Texas General Land Office. Public comments will be accepted through July 28th....
WILLACY COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Following the deadly shooting in Uvalde, police departments across Texas are prioritizing school safety. In Willacy County, law enforcement is learning the layout of schools in the area. It’s part of efforts to be better prepared for an active shooter situation. Willacy County authorities conducted walkthroughs at three different school […]
A weekend fire at a Donna landmark remains under investigation, and Valley fire officials are encouraging vendors and flea market owners to be on the lookout for possible hazards. The calls for safety come after the main building of the Don-Wes Flea Market burned down on Saturday. Fire hazards at...
Cameron County is gearing up for the upcoming November general elections. This November, some big state and local races will be on the ballot, including the next governor, congressional representative for District 34, county judge and some county commissioners. That's why the county is getting ready now. “There’s a lot...
With the new school year approaching for students at the Lasara Independent School District, law enforcement in Willacy County walked through several campuses Tuesday. Willacy County Sheriff Joe Salazar said he wants each campus reviewed before students return to class. The annual visit has law enforcement and school administrators working...
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents stopped two migrant smuggling stash houses and engaged in a vehicle pursuit, said the agency’s news release. On July 19, agents received information about a residence in Alton, Texas, operating as a stash house. Agents along with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office and the […]
The company behind a proposed concrete plant in Alamo is dropping its plans. Edinburg-based Texas Cordia Construction LLC was seeking to build near two schools and a retirement community, but people in the area immediately voiced concerns about air pollution. The company listened and now they are now looking for...
No injuries were reported in an early morning fire at an abandoned house in McAllen. The fire happened at a home on the 2500 block of Erie Avenue. Fire officials say the first call came in just before 2 a.m. Crews plan to bulldoze part of the house to make...
A 13-year-old boy was scratched, cut, sliced, struck, kicked, burned and punctured by the three people accused of causing his death, according to indictments filed against the suspects. Sabrina Lynn Loredo, Antonia Villarreal Gonzalez and Ruben Gonzalez were arrested in April 2022, more than a year after the boy was...
Fire officials in Donna say the cause of a fire that destroyed the Don-Wes Flea Market may never be fully determined. The fire at the flea market was reported on Saturday afternoon and left one person injured. Hidalgo County’s fire marshal says there is an unconfirmed report from an eyewitness...
DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Don-Wes Flea Market was consumed by a fire on July 16, and fire officials learned new details about the blaze that left the longstanding market destroyed. “This was an old building; it was over a hundred years old. It’s heartbreaking to see a lot of them lose their livelihood,” said […]
The body of a middle-aged man who was found on the side of the road on the east side of Brownsville Wednesday morning has been identified. Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza says two people were walking when they found the body of 53-year-old Luis Rivera Gonzalez next to a resaca near the intersection of Illinois and Milam.
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An influx of travelers without passports is causing long lines at Brownsville international bridges. Beatriz Losoya, the Passport Manager at the Cameron County District Clerk’s Office, said the majority of people crossing from Mexico into the United States do not have proper passport documentation. “The U.S. Department of State contacted us […]
Comments / 0