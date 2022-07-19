Willacy County extends burn ban

Cameron County commissioners voted to pass a resolution that supported the SpaceX Starship super heavy project at the Boca Chica launch site. “The program is going forward with or without the resolution,” Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño said. “But we just felt that we wanted to make sure as a community that we're supportive of them, with the understanding that there are concerns, and we'll continue to raise them."

CAMERON COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO