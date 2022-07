WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — If you drive down Via Bella Street in Williamsport, you're bound to see Hometown Hero banners lining the road. "Support our veterans, living and deceased. We are proud of them, and I am sure their families and employers are proud of them, and it gives us an opportunity to put their banners up on the local city streets of Williamsport," said Mike McMunn, director of veterans affairs.

