Yerkovich selected to participate in Class 31 of Project CENTRL

What is disc golf? Well, just as it sounds, it is a game of golf that uses discs instead of golf balls. The rules are simple and align with the rules you would find in a normal golf game. For those that don’t play golf I will give you a quick breakdown. The golfer lines up at the tee marker, which is sometimes a cement rectangle and sometimes a marked area in the dirt, and launches their first throw. This throw is called a drive. The golfer then walks to the spot where their disc lies and throws from the spot where their first throw landed. The golfer continues this process until they throw their disc into a basket, or chains. The basket is just as it sounds; a metal pole with a half-spherical basket attached at about mid-height. Chains are then attached to a ring on the top of the pole and drawn down into the basket. That way, a disc that is thrown at the chains will hit and fall into the basket. This is how you score. Like golf, the player with the lowest score is the winner. While there are more rules inside of this framework, that is the basis of playing disc golf.

