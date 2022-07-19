ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yerkovich selected to participate in Class 31 of Project CENTRL

Cover picture for the articleMichelle Yerkovich is the Development Services Manager/Code Enforcement Specialist for the City of Globe. Before working for the City, Michelle was raised in Globe by her parents Manny and Mary Casillas. She married her high school sweetheart Chris Yerkovich in 1987. They raised their three children, Victoria, Anthony and Tyler, here...

