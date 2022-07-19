ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Bill would make fathers pay child support from conception

By Aimee Picchi
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CEHWY_0glHhJEH00

Republican lawmakers have a new proposal after the Supreme Court in June overturned Roe v. Wade : Prospective fathers should be on the hook for paying child support from the moment of conception.

The new bill, introduced on July 13 in both the Senate and House, is called the Unborn Child Support Act, and would amend the Social Security Act "to give mothers the ability to receive child support payments while they are pregnant," according to a statement from Senator Kevin Cramer, a Republican from North Dakota.

The proposal comes as roughly two dozen states are restricting abortion access in the wake of the Supreme Court's June decision striking down the 50-year old precedent set through Roe v. Wade. Support programs for pregnant women and women with newborn children are lacking in many of the states that are restricting abortion. That includes the eight states that opted out of the Medicaid expansion under the Affordable Care Act, which covers pregnancy through postpartum for low-income Americans.

That's sparked criticism from Democrats and people who support reproductive rights, who note that banning abortion would force many women to carry a child to term without the financial or health resources necessary to care for it.

Women who are denied abortions are more likely to suffer from economic distress , including experiencing a higher rate of bankruptcy and eviction, according to a study that tracked 1,000 women who were denied abortion care.

"Mothers should be able to access child support payments as soon as she is supporting a child," Cramer said in the statement. He added, "Fathers have obligations, financial and otherwise, during pregnancy."

Although it's unclear whether the bill has any chance of moving forward in Congress, arguments over the status of a fetus reveal the complex new legal landscape around reproductive rights. For instance, earlier this month a pregnant Texas woman who was pulled over for driving in a high-occupancy vehicle lane argued that her unborn baby should count as a second person , citing the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade ruling.

The woman, Brandy Bottone, told CBS News that she viewed the incident as involving "two people" and that she planned to fight the traffic ticket in court.

"I don't think they really care"

Some reproductive rights advocates are sounding the alarm about the GOP proposal, noting that the effort could be a way to redefine a fetus as a person from the moment of conception. The idea of "personhood" has legal implications for the rights of a fetus versus those of the parent, and is a longstanding issue on both sides of the abortion debate.

"I don't think they really care about people getting support when they're pregnant," Mississippi Reproductive Freedom Fund co-founder Laurie Bertram Roberts told the Mississippi Free Press. "I think their real goal is to get personhood language into a bill."

The bill would work by amending the Social Security Act, which requires states to manage a public child support system that oversees issues such as determining paternity and collecting child support.

Under the proposal, a court could award child support payments prior to birth and retroactively to the point of conception, as determined by a doctor, according to the statement. It also wouldn't require women to ask for child support if they don't want the prospective father's involvement. Paternity tests would be up to the prospective mother, according to the statement.

The bill is co-sponsored by a number of Republican lawmakers, including Senators Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee and Marco Rubio of Florida.

Comments / 865

Science Is Back 2021
2d ago

Good! Now let the unborn be claimed on taxes. If you want to call it a baby from conception, then it should be a tax deduction.

Reply(51)
281
jimmy
2d ago

I'm ok with this if a paternity test is given at birth and if it turns out the guy is not the father he gets back all his money +20% from the Government that the women has to pay back

Reply(71)
206
StoptheMadness20xx
2d ago

Yep! If government want to control a woman's uterus, men must start helping covering cost of Healthcare pre natal appts, childcare and child Healthcare.

Reply(34)
105
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Reacts To GOP Bill Proposing Child Support For Unborn Children

50 Cent reacted on Instagram to a bill proposed by Republican senators Marco Rubio and Kevin Cramer that would allow mothers to begin collecting child support at conception. The Unborn Child Support Act comes after the Supreme Court's recent controversial ruling on Roe v. Wade, which stripped away federal protections for abortion rights.
CONGRESS & COURTS
People

Governor Who Signed Abortion Ban with No Exceptions for Rape or Incest Says 'It's Not the Debate Today'

The governor of Arkansas says he'd "prefer a different outcome" to a teen not being able to get an abortion in his state if impregnated by a family member as a result of rape. During a conversation with Meet the Press' Chuck Todd that aired Sunday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson spoke on 2019's Act 180, which was triggered as a result of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade Friday.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
Fox News

Whoopi Goldberg warns Clarence Thomas following Roe v. Wade reversal: You could become a 'quarter of a person'

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg lashed out against Justice Clarence Thomas following the Supreme Court's historic ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. Following Friday's stunning reversal of a roughly 50-year precedent that federally protected abortions, the ladies of the ABC daytime program took turns trashing the Supreme Court's decision while broadcasting from the Bahamas.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Cramer
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Marsha Blackburn
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
E! News

Pink Has a Scathing Message for Her Fans Who Support Supreme Court's Abortion Ruling

Watch: Pink is Honored With Icon Award at the 2021 BBMAs. Pink wants no fans who support the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. On June 25, a day after SCOTUS voted 5-4 to reverse the landmark 1973 ruling that established women's constitutional right to abortion in the United States, the pop star issued a scathing statement on Twitter, which went viral.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Conception#Fathers#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Legislative#Republican#Senate#House#The Supreme Court#Medicaid#Americans#Democrats
SheKnows

Anti-Choice Groups Say 10-Year-Old Rape Victim Should’ve Been Forced to Give Birth

In a truly unconscionable move, anti-abortion groups are insisting that a 10-year-old girl who was raped and impregnated should have carried her pregnancy to term. The poor child in question is from Ohio, where abortion access was severely restricted upon the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade in June. The law does not allow exceptions for victims of rape or incest. The 10-year-old girl and her family were forced to cross state lines so she could obtain the procedure in Indiana, The Indianapolis Star reported earlier this month.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Voices: ‘We Will Adopt Your Baby’? No thanks – I wouldn’t want any child of mine to grow up with your views

Of all the grotesque, frothy-mouthed, holier-than-thou pontificating over the Supreme Court’s devastating decision to remove the rights of women in the US to have an abortion, the very worst has to be those signs which read: WE WILL ADOPT YOUR BABY.I winced, physically winced when I saw them – snapped and posted on Twitter as part of crowd footage of pro-choice vs “pro-life” (anti-abortion) rallies in the wake of the overturning of Roe v Wade."We Will Adopt Your Baby" but hundreds of thousands of kids could use families in the US right now, why haven't you done it already?...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
NBC News

The amendment ending slavery could be the key to securing abortion rights

In its decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the Supreme Court made clear that its new majority rejects the interpretation of the right to privacy in the U.S. Constitution that made Roe v. Wade and a host of other Supreme Court precedents possible. In permitting Mississippi’s ban on most abortions after 15 weeks, the majority in Dobbs declared the ground on which the right to privacy stands to be sand — shifting and unsound.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Indy100

Josh Hawley got owned after saying men can't get pregnant

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) just got owned after saying men can't get pregnant during questions about abortion care. On Tuesday (12 July), Hawley took to his official Twitter to share a clip of the debate he had with Khiara M. Bridges, a law professor at UC Berkeley School of Law, pertaining to her sentiments about "people with a capacity for pregnancy."
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
71K+
Followers
19K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy