ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Bloodlines 2 'is in good hands' but won't appear at this year's PDXCon

By Andy Chalk
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 3 days ago

We recently included Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 on our list of games that we can't believe are still in development . We haven't heard anything substantial about it since early 2021, after all—we don't even know which studio is working on it at this point. But Fredrik Wester, CEO of publisher Paradox Interactive, recently said, again, that everything is fine.

"Bloodlines 2 is in development and we will let you know more when we are ready," Wester tweeted yesterday in response to a fan inquiry. Earlier today, he pinned that tweet and added, "The game is in good hands and we look forward to showing you more when the team and the game is ready."

See more

The focus on the needs of the team as well as the game is interesting. Bloodlines 2 was announced in March 2019 with a high-profile livestream featuring narrative lead Brian Mitsoda—who was also a designer and writer on the original Bloodlines—and senior narrative designer Cara Ellison. The emphasis was squarely on the storytelling, in other words, which was a reasonable approach for a sequel to an RPG as famously deep as Bloodlines.

But that story never seemed to resolve into anything beyond broad strokes, and just a couple years later the wheels fell off completely: Mitsoda and Ellison , along with creative director Ka’ai Cluney, left the project in 2020, development was " delayed indefinitely " in February 2021, and developer Hardsuit Labs was taken off the project and laid off staff a month later.

Wester implied in October 2021 that everything Hardsuit had come up with was being scrapped, saying that Bloodlines 2 was almost cancelled outright until "we got a pitch that we thought was convincing enough to run." Paradox confirmed shortly afterward that the game is still in development but declined to name the studio working on it, so the team "can fully focus on the game development" and not have to deal with fans pestering them for details.

Unfortunately, it sounds like it'll be awhile yet before we get any further insight into what's actually happening with Bloodlines 2. Asked about whether the game will appear at this year's PDXCon , which runs September 2-3, Wester said, " Unfortunately not this time ." Hopefully we'll have better luck in 2023.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
DBLTAP

Elden Ring 'Barbarians of the Badlands' DLC Seemingly Leaked

An image circulating social media Tuesday has seemingly leaked the title and release date for FromSoftware's first piece of Elden Ring DLC. Elden Ring: Barbarians of the Badlands Release Date Information. As shown in the image, Elden Ring: Barbarians of the Badlands is seemingly set to be release in Q3...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass' 5 New Games Include an Exclusive, a RPG, and a New Release

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers have not one, not two, but five new games, including a new Xbox exclusive, which also happens to be a new release. As it does every week, Microsoft has bolstered the Xbox Game Pass library. Unfortunately, the latest additions aren't extremely noteworthy. There's the aforementioned exclusive and new release, plus a AAA game from Ubisoft, but that's about it in terms of noteworthiness.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Bungie, please let Destiny 2's seasonal grandma retire already

Who is Eva Levante? Genuinely, I have no idea. I've been playing Destiny 2 for around four years now, since before Shadowkeep arrived, and in those years the soft-spoken grandma has dominated the game's seasonal events as their host. It's not even a question of someone else doing the job anymore; if there's an event, we all know we're going to be listening to Eva saying "I could use some more coffee" or "Carlos and Maria" or "Have you grown bigger or have I grown shorter?" on repeat for a month.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

The creator of Doom is making a new FPS – and it’s set to be eye-popping

John Romero, the co-creator of demon-slaying series Doom, is working on a new FPS game built in Unreal Engine 5. Although the classic series was rebooted several years ago with Doom and Doom Eternal, John Romero didn’t contribute to the revival. His most recent release was 2020’s mafia strategy game Empire of Sin, but he’s going back to the FPS genre for his next outing.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cara Ellison
SVG

The Real Reason Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Is A PS5 Exclusive

Gamers have officially reached that awkward moment in the transition between console generations. It's the time when some games are still releasing for both old and new consoles, while others are exclusive to the shiny, new ones. For those who haven't invested in new consoles yet, it sadly means missing out on some exciting new games, including the next big "Final Fantasy" release. Recently, Square Enix announced that "Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth" is one of those games that will only be available on the PS5 — but for what reason?
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Xbox fans: play these classic Bethesda and id games for free right now

Xbox players can jump into a bunch of classic Bethesda and id Software games for free right now, as Microsoft has rolled out a slate of new game previews for Xbox Insiders. If you’re signed up to Microsoft’s free beta platform, you can play The Elder Scrolls: Arena, The Elder Scrolls: Daggerfall, Quake Champions, Wolfenstein 3D, Heretic: Shadow of the Serpent Riders, Hexen: Beyond Heretic, and Hexen: Deathkings of the Dark Citadel for nothing. Don’t go booting up your Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One, though, as they’re only playable on PC.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hardsuit Labs#Video Game#Paradox Interactive#Bloodlines
GamesRadar

How to get a Lightning Rod in Minecraft and use it

The Minecraft Lightning Rod is a device that is particularly useful if you find yourself caught up in a storm, as it can protect you from the damaging wrath of Zeus. Lightning strikes are usually harmless if they land out in the open, but they can easily zap your livestock or burn your wooden Minecraft house to the ground if you're unfortunate enough to sustain a direct hit. The last thing you want it to return home and find a smouldering pile where you once lived, so you should prioritize constructing a Lightning Road for some peace of mind.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

This is the most demanding PC game in terms of GPU power 'and for a long time it had no graphics'

It takes around $150,000 worth of graphics cards to run AI Dungeon's most powerful language model, but you won't need a GPU when it's released on Steam. It takes a whole lot of GPU power to run today's most powerful AI models. Even the most extreme gaming PC build (opens in new tab) wouldn't be able to handle the kind of oomph needed to get the best AI Dungeon (opens in new tab) models up and running. In order for Latitude to power what's essentially this less numbers-heavy, more free and creative online D&D campaign, you'd need something truly beastly.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Fallout 4 isn't the best Fallout game, but it's the best one to play today

If you're gonna sit down right now and play some Fallout, here are the reasons you should make it Fallout 4. We're in for quite the wait for Fallout 5. Bethesda's development pipeline is full: we're getting Starfield next year, followed by The Elder Scrolls 6 in maybe another four or five years, with Fallout 5 only coming after that. Obsidian, maker of Fallout: New Vegas, was acquired by Microsoft (which also owns Bethesda now), but if it's working on a Fallout game we haven't heard anything about it. Plus, Obsidian already has Avowed and The Outer Worlds 2 in the works so its own to-do list is also stacked.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
PC Gamer

Epic boss says NFT games won't be banned on the Epic Games Store

Following Mojang's announcement against the technology, Tim Sweeney says it's not Epic's place to ban them. Yesterday Mojang drew a line in the sand, saying that NFT integration is "generally not something we will support or allow." This was prompted by a slew of unofficial Minecraft-adjacent NFTs alongside the appearance of play-to-earn servers for the game, which Mojang puts down to bad actors exploiting the gaps in official policy.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Diablo 4 Fans Receive Free Copy of Game and Beta Access for Getting Diablo Tattoos

If you're a die-hard Diablo fan or someone who just likes tattoos and wouldn't mind having some Diablo art on your person, you've got a shot at scoring early access to the Diablo IV beta. All it'll cost is a permanent sign of loyalty to the Diablo brand via a tattoo of something from the games as part of an ongoing "Hell's Ink" tattoo event. This event is ongoing with a few more stops to make in different areas before it concludes, though its availability is limited, so there's a chance some Diablo fans may not ever have a chance to participate.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

10K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy