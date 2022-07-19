Old FM 440 lane closures planned

KILLEEN, Texas (July 19, 2022) – The City of Killeen’s Department of Public Works’ Engineering Division will be closing the westbound lane of Old FM 440 between South Fort Hood Street and West Central Texas Expressway on Thursday, July 21 and Friday, July 22, from 7a.m. to 5p.m. each day, weather permitting.

Water services are being installed in the area, and contractors need to enter the roadway to complete the work.

The contractor will have a traffic control plan in place and guide traffic around the work area. Motorists should anticipate delays and are asked to use caution and obey traffic control devices.

If you wish to make inquiries, please contact the City of Killeen Engineering office at (254) 616-3172 or email engineering@killeentexas.gov. The City of Killeen apologizes for any inconvenience as a result of this work and appreciates your patience and cooperation.