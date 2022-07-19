ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic County, NJ

Mays Landing man charged with child pornography

By Lynda Cohen
 4 days ago
William Edson distributed more than 1,000 images and videos of children being sexually exploited, according to the charges.

He was arrested Monday, and is being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility pending a detention hearing.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a referral of inappropriate content distributed on the social media messaging and chat application KIK, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

The investigation led to Edson.

He is charged with first-degree distribution and second-degree possession.

The Internet Crimes Against Children Unit was assisted by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations and the Hamilton Township Police Department.

Atlantic County prosecutor detectives get body cameras

Detectives with the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office will now have body-worn cameras. The office purchased 50 cameras to be used collectively by the detectives, the office told BreakingAC. The cost will be about $200,000 over a five-year period with about $76,000 from the state expected to help offset the...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
EHT man wanted in Somers Point killing

An Egg Harbor Township man is wanted in shooting that killed a Somers Point father of seven in February. Tyreek Crawford, 20, is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Joshua Hannah on Feb. 10. Hannah, 34, was shot in the Somers Point Village Apartments on Mays Landing Road...
SOMERS POINT, NJ
BreakingAC

Teen arrested with handgun in Atlantic City

A teen was arrested after he allegedly brandished a handgun at someone Monday night. Officers were called to the 2900 block of Milano Terrace at 9:46 p.m. for a report of three males confronting a passerby, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. One of the suspects took a handgun out of a...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
BreakingAC

Crash closes part of Fire Road in EHT

An Egg Harbor Township crash that damaged a utility pole caused part of Fire Road to shut down Monday. The crash happened at about 3:20 a.m. in the are of the Lexus dealership and Avalon flooring, police said. The driver, whose name was not released, told police he was driving...
