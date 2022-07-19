Mays Landing man charged with child pornography

William Edson distributed more than 1,000 images and videos of children being sexually exploited, according to the charges.

He was arrested Monday, and is being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility pending a detention hearing.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a referral of inappropriate content distributed on the social media messaging and chat application KIK, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

The investigation led to Edson.

He is charged with first-degree distribution and second-degree possession.

The Internet Crimes Against Children Unit was assisted by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations and the Hamilton Township Police Department.