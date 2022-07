Today is National Hammock Day and hanging my hammock is one of the most relaxing, enjoyable hobbies that I have! They do call me the Hip Hop Hippie after all. I actually have mine in my trunk so I can throw it up anytime I find a great location. The two spots that I love to hang my hammock is in some pines or next to a body of water. But I also enjoy throwing it up on a couple of trees in my backyard when I can’t sneak away to a spot.

