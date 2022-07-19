ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin: At Muskego “teach-in,” parents & teachers protest the exclusion of a novel about U.S. internment camps for Japanese people during WWII; push for inclusion, transparency

By Robert Chappell
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout 100 people turned out in Muskego Monday evening outside the Muskego-Norway School Board meeting to protest the exclusion of a novel about Japanese American incarceration from the English curriculum. “We are here to stand together and to let the board know that we will not stand for racism,...

