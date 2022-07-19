Wisconsin: At Muskego “teach-in,” parents & teachers protest the exclusion of a novel about U.S. internment camps for Japanese people during WWII; push for inclusion, transparency

You will only see more of Wisconsin on the national stage regarding the Republican Party. A GOP site selection panel recommended that Milwaukee host its 2024 national convention four years after it was supposed to host the Democratic national convention. Wisconsin has become a popular campaign spot over the last decade due to its reputation as a swing state. Former President Donald Trump hosted several rallies across the state as he ran for re-election in 2020. The momentum is building towards the August 9th primary, featuring former Lt. Governor Rebecca Kleefisch, state Rep. Timothy Ramthun, and business people Tim Michels and Adam Fischer in their run to replace Governor Tony Evers. Door County Republican Chairperson Stephanie Soucek is excited about the energy being pumped into the political party as many issues affecting all Americans have popped up over the last year and a half.

