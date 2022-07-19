ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mo’Nique To Tape Her First Netflix Original Stand-Up Special

By Tami Reed
Talking With Tami
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix today announced that Grammy-nominated, Oscar and Golden Globe award-winning actor and comedian Mo’Nique will film her first Netflix original stand-up comedy special this year...

