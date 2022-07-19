ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

AKRON BAIL SUPPORT FUND

 2 days ago

We have set up a bail support fund and are working out the logistics for...

WKYC

Akron community remembers Jayland Walker on his 26th birthday

AKRON, Ohio — Protesters use different chants to honor what's usually a special day in someone's life. If he were alive, Jayland Walker would be 26 today. "This for us is more about unity or the greatest commandment of all, which is love, and that's what I'm hoping people can see" organizer Ariel Faith said.
AKRON, OH
wksu.org

New downtown Akron shop takes the lead in taking down the plywood following Walker protests

It’s been a little more than two weeks since Da’Shika Street first opened a colorful new do-it-yourself arts and craft studio called Street Craftery in downtown Akron. But just a day after her July 1 opening, she had to close - a precautionary measure due to high tensions downtown over the death of Jayland Walker, who was fatally shot by Akron Police after a car and foot chase June 27.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Convicted former Cleveland City Councilman Kenneth Johnson asks for early prison release because of health issues

CLEVELAND, Ohio— Convicted former Cleveland City Councilman Kenneth Johnson on Tuesday asked a judge to order his release from federal prison because of a myriad of health issues. Johnson, 76, asked for compassion release, which allows for inmates to be released early for “extraordinary and compelling reasons,” including advanced...
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Another Guilty Plea Entered in Stark Federal Gambling Probe

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The dominos are falling in the federal government’s investigation into illegal gambling at several Stark County “skilled gaming” establishments. A Florida man has now entered a guilty plea to ‘defrauding the government’ charges, essentially for failing to pay income...
STARK COUNTY, OH
case.edu

Law’s Ayesha Bell Hardaway discussed the police shooting of Akron’s Jayland Walker

Akron FOP says officers knew about previous pursuit of Jayland Walker’s car. WEWS: Ayesha Bell Hardaway, associate professor of law and co-director of the Social Justice Institute, discussed possible reasons that the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office may have decided not to test gun residue following the police shooting death of Akron man Jayland Walker. “We know that gunshot residue is easily transferable, easily misinterpreted and has led to the wrongful conviction of individuals across our country,” said Bell Hardaway.
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Summit Judge to Step Down Soon

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Governor DeWine will be naming a new judge for the Summit County Common Pleas Court soon. That’s because Judge Amy Corigall Jones is stepping down early next month to “embark on a new professional venture”, according to a release from her office.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
wksu.org

Akron City Council passes police dashcams resolution, discusses civilian review board

Three weeks after the shooting death of Jayland Walker by Akron Police, city officials are considering two police reform measures: purchasing dashboard cameras for patrol cars and implementing a civilian review board to monitor complaints about police. An autopsy report released Friday found that Walker suffered at least 46 bullet wounds or grazes in the shooting which followed a car and foot chase.
AKRON, OH
27 First News

Michelle L. Michael, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michelle L. Michael, 52, passed away on Saturday, July 16, 2022. She was born October 29, 1969 in Youngstown, the daughter of William Dundee and Jean Allen Patterson. Michelle worked for 29 years at the Mahoning County Recorder’s Office. In her spare time, she...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Abortions won’t be prosecuted in Cleveland: Mayor

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb released new information Monday regarding some city policies following the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. “With the overturning of Roe v. Wade, and the dangerous restrictions on abortion that have followed, the City is committed to protecting residents’ ability to seek the reproductive health care options that they choose for themselves,” Mayor Justin Bibb said in a press release.
CLEVELAND, OH

