AKRON BAIL SUPPORT FUND

AKRON, Ohio — Protesters use different chants to honor what's usually a special day in someone's life. If he were alive, Jayland Walker would be 26 today. "This for us is more about unity or the greatest commandment of all, which is love, and that's what I'm hoping people can see" organizer Ariel Faith said.
AKRON, Ohio — When the Stark County campus of the Akron Canton Regional Foodbank opened last August, organizers of the on-site pantry expected to serve 100 families per week. But with inflation impacting so many residents, about 400 families per week are now visiting. On Tuesday alone, 240 families...
It’s been a little more than two weeks since Da’Shika Street first opened a colorful new do-it-yourself arts and craft studio called Street Craftery in downtown Akron. But just a day after her July 1 opening, she had to close - a precautionary measure due to high tensions downtown over the death of Jayland Walker, who was fatally shot by Akron Police after a car and foot chase June 27.
CLEVELAND, Ohio— Convicted former Cleveland City Councilman Kenneth Johnson on Tuesday asked a judge to order his release from federal prison because of a myriad of health issues. Johnson, 76, asked for compassion release, which allows for inmates to be released early for “extraordinary and compelling reasons,” including advanced...
WOOSTER, Ohio — The need for teachers across the country continues. According to a Spring 2022 American School District Panel survey, 90% of school districts nationwide changed operations in one or more of their schools this past school year because of teacher shortages. Here in Ohio, President of the...
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The dominos are falling in the federal government’s investigation into illegal gambling at several Stark County “skilled gaming” establishments. A Florida man has now entered a guilty plea to ‘defrauding the government’ charges, essentially for failing to pay income...
Akron FOP says officers knew about previous pursuit of Jayland Walker’s car. WEWS: Ayesha Bell Hardaway, associate professor of law and co-director of the Social Justice Institute, discussed possible reasons that the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office may have decided not to test gun residue following the police shooting death of Akron man Jayland Walker. “We know that gunshot residue is easily transferable, easily misinterpreted and has led to the wrongful conviction of individuals across our country,” said Bell Hardaway.
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Governor DeWine will be naming a new judge for the Summit County Common Pleas Court soon. That’s because Judge Amy Corigall Jones is stepping down early next month to “embark on a new professional venture”, according to a release from her office.
GRANGER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — After spending years splitting resources across several locations, Hope Meadows Foundation recently bought and moved into a Medina County property, marking the first time the nonprofit owned its own space. The Hope Meadows Foundation is an equine-assisted psychotherapy and learning program that serves Cuyahoga, Summit,...
Three weeks after the shooting death of Jayland Walker by Akron Police, city officials are considering two police reform measures: purchasing dashboard cameras for patrol cars and implementing a civilian review board to monitor complaints about police. An autopsy report released Friday found that Walker suffered at least 46 bullet wounds or grazes in the shooting which followed a car and foot chase.
AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — On what would have been the 26th birthday of Jayland Walker, his family’s attorney is asking for a complete overhaul of the investigation into his death. During a press conference, the NAACP leadership and the family’s legal team asked for the investigation to be...
Two opportunities this week to replenish your pantry.Cleveland Department of Public Health. Two opportunities this week to replenish your pantry. On 7/20, visit McCafferty Health Center's drive-thru distribution, 11AM-1PM.
AKRON, Ohio – Akron police have declined to release details about threats made against the eight officers involved in the shooting death of Jayland Walker. The department has refused to identify those involved in the death, citing reports of bounties. But top police officials have offered few details to...
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michelle L. Michael, 52, passed away on Saturday, July 16, 2022. She was born October 29, 1969 in Youngstown, the daughter of William Dundee and Jean Allen Patterson. Michelle worked for 29 years at the Mahoning County Recorder’s Office. In her spare time, she...
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb released new information Monday regarding some city policies following the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. “With the overturning of Roe v. Wade, and the dangerous restrictions on abortion that have followed, the City is committed to protecting residents’ ability to seek the reproductive health care options that they choose for themselves,” Mayor Justin Bibb said in a press release.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Firearms, ammunition, and pills were seized during an executed residential search warrant on July 20, Cleveland Police confirmed. The warrant was executed by the Cleveland Division of Police First District VCRT and Vice Unit with the assistance of the CPD SWAT, according to police. Police said...
